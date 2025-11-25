5 Mexican Restaurants Mexicans Living in the U.S. Actually Recommend

You can find Mexican food on nearly every corner in America—but that doesn’t mean it’s the real deal. To find the best Mexican restaurants in the states that are approved by Mexican-Americans and Mexicans, Eat This, Not That! read through countless reviews and found authentic spots diners can’t stop raving about. These five places rose straight to the top.

Guelaguetza

Guelaguetza is a legendary Oaxacan restaurant run by a Mexican immigrant family in Los Angeles. Their mole negro and mole rojo are deeply traditional, made using family recipes and Oaxacan ingredients and locals give it a thumbs up. Yelp reviewer Adriana H. in CA gave high praises about the restaurant in English and Spanish and shared why it’s a must-try. “I love this restaurant, it’s authentic, excellent quality food, the food tastes delicious, it’s not just a basic, common everyday mole flavor that they serve. Guelaguetza has a specialty in making mole. The ambience is unique, it fully supports the Oaxacan Mexican culture.’

Xochi

Xochi is run by James Beard Award–winning Chef Hugo Ortega, who is originally from Mexico. Focuses on Oaxacan cuisine, offering moles, tlayudas, mezcal, and drinks that reflect the flavors of southern Mexico. It’s elevated yet deeply rooted in tradition — a place many Mexican-Americans (and Mexicans) appreciate for regional authenticity. Yelper Anne Marie O. in West Oaks, Houston, TX wrote, “Authentic Mexican cuisine with a culinary finesse that heightens the experience of the authentic Mexican flavors. I’m Mexican, I know Service from the front door to the bar is excellent and friendly. Not to loud and good lunch and dinner ambiance.”

La Condesa

Helmed by Executive Chef Rick Lopez, La Condesa opened its doors in 2009 and quickly generated a lot of buzz with its locally sourced ingredients and authentic Mexican food experience in Austin, Texas. The restaurant was awarded 2024 and 2025 MICHELIN Guide Recommendation and fans love it. On Yelp, Laura C. from Round Rock, TX shared, “The food was delicious. More traditional interior Mexican cuisine. But it was yummy. Especially the Arrachera with mole Amarillo (yellow mole) from Oaxaca…I am a Mexican food snob, I am Mexican after all. But they did not disappoint. For some it might be a bit on the $$ but this is not tacos from a truck. This is not your taco fix place. It’s a nice dinner date place when that’s what you’re looking for.”

La Carta de Oaxaca

Seattle might be known for its hipster coffee shops and endless good seafood, but the city also has great traditional Mexican food. La Carta de Oaxaca specializes in Oaxacan regional cuisine, including mole negro, tlayudas, and other dishes that diners can’t get enough of. Yelper Luisa M. SoMa, San Francisco, CA wrote, “As a Hispanic person who moved to Seattle after growing up in California by the Mexican border, I’ve missed having good Mexican food. I tried the mole dish and it tasted very similar to my mom’s! I devoured every piece as the sauce was perfectly balanced between being sweet and savory. A little pricey, but worth it.”

El Borrego

San Diego is filled with great Mexican Food, but El Borrego is a stand out for its lamb barboca. In an Instagram post the owner told her story of coming from Tijuana, Mexico 20 years ago to sell lamb barbacoa roadside, which led to the opening of the restaurant, user Idassy7739 wrote, “I’m mexican and my family and I love to go there!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e