Michelle Obama Was Just Spotted at Costco Endorsing This Healthy Product

First Ladies, they're just like us. Especially Michelle Obama, who was just spotted at a Bay Area Costco on Tuesday, Sept. 17. While it's unclear whether Obama did any shopping while she was there, a viral video showed her endorsing a product from the warehouse's shelves to a crowd that had gathered around her.

Holding up a case of Plezi Fizz, a beverage for kids, the former First Lady proclaimed: "It's healthy. It's a healthy drink. Low calorie and it tastes good!"

However, the endorsement isn't random—Mrs. Obama, known for her legacy of teaching America how to eat more healthfully, is one of the co-founders of the Plezi Fizz brand. The drink, created for kids ages six and up, is designed as an alternative to traditional juices and sodas. It's a sweet drink with less sugar, plus fiber and other nutrients. Carbonated varieties include flavors like cherry limeade, lemon-lime, and strawberry lemonade. Juice boxes are also available in flavors such as fruit punch, blueberry blast, orange smash, and apple smash.

Shake and Stir Co., mobile bartenders based in Contra Costa, Calif., shared the clip of the surprise sighting. The post revealed that it took place at the Costco Warehouse in Livermore, outside of San Francisco. According to TMZ, Obama was actually there on official business rather than casually shopping—it was a promotional event for her brand.

Still, TikTok users couldn't quite get enough of seeing Obama in a crowded Costco warehouse.

"I would have thought I was hallucinating," one person commented.

"She is just casually there like she isn't a part of American history?!" another TikTok user shared.

Many locals expressed their regret at missing the surprise appearance.

"Why am I shedding actual tears that I wasn't there?" a fan wrote.

And while Mrs. Obama certainly stole the show on social media, at least a few people were influenced by the drinks.

"Those drinks are pretty good, it's like [an] apple juice version of Poppi," one TikToker shared.

"Let me go ahead and add to cart," another TikToker wrote.

While there's no known Plezi promo tour coming up, Costco shoppers are anticipating more surprise Obama appearances in the beverage aisle.

This isn't Obama's first public foray into Costco warehouses.

In November 2018, she and Ellen DeGeneres headed to a California warehouse to sign copies of Mrs. Obama's new memoir, Becoming. Shoppers cheered as DeGeneres announced the debut author's appearance via megaphone, and Mrs. Obama shook hands with fans as she personalized their books. Naturally, the duo snacked on a big pack of cookies and Kirkland wine.

Unfortunately, Costco will no longer be a go-to for book shopping and signings come 2025. The brand announced this summer that following the holiday season, it will stop carrying books year-round, which could be a major disadvantage to an already struggling publishing industry.

At least plenty of healthy snacks for book club will still be in stock.