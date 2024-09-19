I Tried Costco Deli's Polarizing New Wrap & It Had One Major Flaw

Costco's deli section is home to some of the retailer's most hyped prepared food options, from the popular chicken street taco kits to the legendary $4.99 rotisserie chicken. But recently, a new arrival in the retailer's deli department has become a major point of contention among shoppers.

Back in July, Costco began rolling out new Kirkland Signature Tandoori Chicken Wraps at warehouses across the country. The dish's star ingredient is a tandoori-style chicken inspired by the classic Indian dish made from marinated, spiced chicken that's roasted in a clay oven. The wraps also feature a tomato basil tortilla, cauliflower, carrots, diced red onions, and cilantro. Plus, they come with a cup of mint yogurt sauce for dipping.

The Tandoori Chicken Wraps almost immediately began garnering criticism from shoppers who decried them as weak in flavor, lacking in texture, and "overpriced mediocrity." (The wraps were selling for $10.43 at Costco in Mount Prospect, Ill., this week, but other shoppers have seen them priced over $15).

"NOT GOOD. I just bought these for lunch today. They are bland, mushy, and not satisfying to eat. The chicken was more like chopped chicken mush. It was not chunks or strips of chicken and very light on tandoori flavor," a critic wrote on Reddit.

On the other hand, some shoppers have had nothing but positive things to say about the polarizing deli item.

"Now, I'm ashamed to say… I liked them a lot. They're my favorite wrap to date," a fan wrote on Reddit. (Costco's deli has previously offered Tuscan Chicken Wraps, Southwest Chicken Wraps, and Asian Wraps).

"I tried these today and liked them. They had a good amount of flavor and the yogurt sauce was a great compliment. Doesn't have that naked chicken flavor either that some of these under-seasoned wraps have," another said.

As a big fan of Costco's deli offerings, I was intrigued by the fiercely divided reaction to the new Tandoori Chicken Wraps. So, I recently set out to determine if the wraps are a must-buy or a must-skip by picking up a box to sample myself.

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Tray)

Calories : 460

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,120 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 22 g

The look: The first thing that jumped out to me visually when sampling the Tandoori Chicken Wraps was the sizable portions—each box comes with four wrap halves that are all meant to be eaten as an individual serving. While some shoppers have taken issue with the price of the wraps, I thought the $10.43 price tag was a pretty solid deal for the amount of food I was getting. Inside each wrap, there was a good mix of veggies and a generous layer of chicken that, judging by its orangish color, was heavily spiced.

The taste: While I was a little skeptical about the Tandoori Chicken Wraps in light of all the negative reviews, I actually got a good amount of enjoyment out of them during this tasting experiment. The Reddit critics were correct that the chicken is way too mushy and fine—and I consider this to be the one major flaw of the wraps. But even though the poultry doesn't have the ultra-strong, delicious flavor you get in authentic tandoori chicken, it does boast a nice array of aromatic spices like paprika, garlic, and saffron. All of these notes enhanced what would have otherwise been a humdrum wrap.

The chicken aside, there were several other elements of the wrap that I really enjoyed. The crunchy carrots added some much needed texture, the tortilla wasn't too thick, and the greens were fresh-tasting and not too soggy. But my favorite element of all was the mint yogurt sauce, a creamy, tangy, and herbaceous accompaniment that enhanced every bite.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Are the Tandoori Chicken Wraps delicious and authentic enough to rival real-deal tandoori chicken from an Indian restaurant? Certainly not. But with the warm spices, crunchy veggies, and flavorful sauce, Costco has managed to produce something much tastier and more exciting than your typical premade grocery store wrap.