4 Morning Exercises That Shrink the Hormonal Belly Fat After 40

Wake up, 40-somethings—it’s time to exercise! And while you’re at it, how about shrinking that stubborn hormonal belly fat? “Stubborn” is a true understatement, and we spoke with Joy Puleo, NPCP, ACSM and director of education at Balanced Body, to learn why and how to deal with it.

“If you look in the mirror and are dissatisfied with fat stores on the back of the arms, around the belly, buttocks, and thighs, you are going to want to mix up your cardio,” Joy explains. “Fat stores in these areas can be stubborn and resistant to change as they are related to the presence of estrogen and the balance of estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone.”

During menopause, women tend to put on extra weight because of hormonal shifts. One of the best ways to address it is by incorporating exercise into your regular routine—specifically, in the morning.

“Exercising in the morning has been shown to reduce the levels of stress hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol. According to recent research, for women, working out in the morning can have ‘profound impacts on cardiometabolic, body composition, and physical performance outcomes,'” Joy says.

Below, Joy outlines five morning exercises that are especially effective in activating the core and melting belly fat.

Plank

“This is an isometric exercise, a static hold exercise,” Joy explains. “Studies are showing that isometric exercises build strength and endurance relatively quickly.”

Bring your forearms to the ground, parallel to each other. Extend your legs back and tuck your toes so your body forms a straight line. Activate your abs. Hold the plank for 30 seconds up to 2 minutes.

Pushups

“Dynamic exercises change the body’s relationship to gravity while also moving multiple joints, such as the shoulders, elbows, and shoulder blades,” Joy explains. “This increases muscle strength around moving joints, changes the way forces are put into and need to be responded to and teaches the nervous system how to coordinate movement relative to gravity.”

Begin in a high plank with your hands under your shoulders, keeping your body straight. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Press through your hands to rise back up.

Side Planks

“Because you are balanced on one arm and side facing [in this exercise], your obliques and the side body muscles from the upper body through the legs require stability, strength, and endurance,” Joy notes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sit on the floor on your left hip, left hand planted under your shoulder, legs extended, and feet stacked. Rise up to a side plank, lifting your right arm toward the ceiling and pressing your bottom pinkie toe into the ground. Hold the plank for 30 to 60 seconds. Optionally lower your hips toward the floor with control, then lift. Repeat on the other side.

Double Leg Stretch