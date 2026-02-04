Dietitian-approved morning foods that help adults over 60 feel energized.

You may think that drinking a cup of coffee is your best bet for boosting energy. However, if you are an older adult, you should consider eating your way to higher energy levels. “Coffee can temporarily mask fatigue, but food addresses the root causes of low energy, including low protein intake, blood sugar swings, and muscle loss that occur with aging,” explains Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. “Consistent energy comes from what you eat, not coffee.” Here are 5 morning foods that boost energy faster than coffee after 60.

Eggs

Eggs are Collingwood’s first recommendation. “Eggs provide high-quality protein and B vitamins that support energy metabolism and muscle function. Starting the day with protein helps prevent energy dips later on. They’re easy to prepare and work well for both sweet or savory breakfasts,” she says.

Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is another energy-boosting option. “Greek yogurt delivers protein in a small volume, which is helpful when appetite is lower. It supports muscle and steady energy without the spike-and-crash associated with caffeine. Adding berries or nuts boosts fiber and staying power,” she says.

Sweet Potato

Sweet potatoes are a great alternative to white potatoes in the morning. “Sweet potatoes provide complex carbohydrates, fiber, and potassium, which help restore energy and support muscle and nerve function without causing a blood sugar crash. For breakfast, some ideas: Roasted sweet potato rounds topped with eggs or Greek yogurt or leftover baked sweet potato with nut butter,” Collingwood says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Smoothie with Protein and Fiber

Smoothies are another great option. “A smoothie with protein, fruit, and fiber supports energy by fueling muscles and stabilizing blood sugar, rather than stimulating the nervous system like coffee does. Ideal for busy mornings or if you don’t feel like eating, but drinking something sounds easier,” says Collingwood.

Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

Her fifth recommendation is a quinoa breakfast bowl. “Quinoa provides a unique combination of complex carbohydrates and protein, which helps restore energy quickly while keeping blood sugar stable. Having this balance is key to sustained energy without the crash. You can enjoy warm quinoa with milk or soy milk, cinnamon, and berries ,or try savory quinoa with eggs, vegetables, and cheese or plant-based sausage,” Collingwood states.