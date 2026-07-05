The 6 Morning Moves That Restore Leg Strength Faster This Summer After 60

Strong legs will help you gear up for a happy, active summer.

It’s officially the season to embrace sunny travel plans, lazy beach days, boating, water sports, and many other invigorating outdoor activities. With much fun to be had, you’d better make sure your leg muscles are strong and ready!

Lower-body strength is critical when it comes to outdoor fun. Whether you’re carrying a kayak, walking the golf course, pulling a beach cart on the sand, or even camping with a loaded backpack, a strong lower body can help protect your joints and back while ensuring you’re able to complete your plans with ease.

To get you ready for a happy summer, here are six morning moves that can help restore leg strength faster this summer after 60.

Why is morning movement so productive?

“Many older adults feel accomplished when they get their movement done early in the day. Gentle strength exercises can also help loosen stiff muscles and joints after sleeping. Starting the day with movement may improve balance and make everyday tasks feel easier. Morning routines are easier to stick with because unexpected plans are less likely to get in the way,” explains Denise Chakoian, Rhode Island Certified Fitness Trainer and Owner of Core Cycle and Fitness LaGree, who has 16+ years of experience under her belt training individuals of every age and level of fitness.

Chakoian hand-picked the below exercises because they engage the major muscles that help you climb stairs, walk, and stay independent. In fact, they’re simple movements that most individuals 60+ can safely perform at home without any fancy equipment.

“Each exercise helps improve balance and stability, which becomes more important with age. I also like these movements because they are easy to modify if someone has knee or mobility issues. Doing them first thing in the morning can help reduce stiffness and get the body moving for the day ahead,” she explains.

Now, let’s get started!

Chair Squats

Begin by standing tall in front of a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart on the ground. Activate your core and keep your chest lifted. Bend at the knees and hips and lower slowly into a squat—as if you’re about to sit down. Make sure your weight stays in your heels. Hover your glutes just above the chair’s seat. Press through your heels to rise back up.

Standing Calf Raises

Begin by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart, facing a sturdy chair with your hands lightly resting on the backrest. Engage your core. Rise onto your toes slowly. Hold for 2 to 3 seconds at the top. Lower back down with control.

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Stair Step-Ups

Begin by standing tall, facing a low step. Place your left foot firmly onto the surface, keeping your core engaged and chest tall. Press through your left heel to lift your body until your left leg is straight and you’re standing on the surface. Use control to lower back to the start position. Repeat on the other side.

Seated Leg Extensions

Begin sitting tall with your back supported against the chair. Place your feet flat on the floor. Hold the sides of the chair for added stability. Straighten your left leg out in front of you until your knee is completely extended. For max quad engagement, keep your toes flexed toward your shin the entire time. Hold for 2 seconds at the top before lowering. Then, straighten your right leg out in front of you until your knee is completely extended, holding for 2 seconds at the top of the movement. Lower with control.

Marching in Place

Begin standing tall. Slowly lift one knee to hip level. Alternate marching your knees up, keeping your ribs stacked and arms extended.

Glute Bridges