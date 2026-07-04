4 Morning Exercises That Reverse Sitting Damage Faster Than Yoga After 60

Stiff after sitting? Start your morning with these four trainer approved moves.

Sitting damage is the most under-recognized cause of stiffness, weakness, and pain in adults over 60. People put it down to getting older when most of it is the cumulative effect of decades of chairs.

I’ve been a personal trainer for almost 40 years, and for the last 20, I’ve been the director and co-founder of TRAINFITNESS, a provider of in-person and online personal training courses. One thing I’ve learned is that the body responds to movement very quickly, even after years of being switched off.

These four simple exercises, done first thing every morning, can reverse a surprising amount of that damage in just a few weeks.

Why It’s So Hard to Undo

By far the biggest challenge is the assumption that one stretching session will fix it. Sitting damage takes decades to lay down. The body has built compensation patterns, tightened ligaments, weakened muscles, and altered breathing patterns to cope. None of that resets in a fortnight, and people can get discouraged when they expect quick wins.

The second is pain when they finally start moving. Tissues that haven’t been asked to lengthen in years complain when they’re asked to. People sometimes interpret this as an injury and stop, when what they actually need to do is reduce the range slightly and keep going.

The third is the morning hesitation. Most people over 60 are at their stiffest first thing, so the temptation is to sit on the sofa with a cup of tea and wait to feel better. The body doesn’t get better with that strategy. It just stays stiff and starts the day already losing.

And the fourth is the breathing pattern. After decades of sitting, most people are breathing into the upper chest rather than the diaphragm, and the lower back muscles are stuck in a low-grade contraction trying to hold the body upright. The fix involves teaching the body to breathe and stand again, which is more than a stretching routine.

What Sitting Does to Your Body

The hip flexors at the front of the hip shorten and start tugging on the lower back. This is the main reason lower back ache becomes such a common complaint in this age group. It often has nothing to do with the back itself.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The glutes go to sleep. After enough hours of sitting on them, the brain stops switching them on, and the body recruits the lower back and hamstrings to do what the glutes should be doing. This is why so many people over 60 walk with short, shuffling strides.

The upper back stiffens into a forward curve. The chest muscles shorten, the shoulders roll inwards, and the head sits forward of the shoulders. This is the posture that gets blamed on age, when it’s actually built by chairs.

Circulation and metabolism both slow down. Sitting for long stretches drops the activity of an enzyme called lipoprotein lipase, which is what helps the body process fats. This is why long sitting is now tied to higher rates of heart disease and diabetes, even in people who exercise an hour a day.

Why Mornings Work Best

The body is at its stiffest first thing, which means it has the most to gain from gentle movement. Joints that have been still for eight hours respond very well to a careful warm-up, and the joint fluid that lubricates them is encouraged to circulate.

Doing the work in the morning also sets the day’s posture. Stand tall at 7 am, and you’re more likely to stand tall at 11 am. Sit in a slump for the first hour, and the body holds that shape until something else resets it.

There’s also the habit side. Mornings are protected time for most people, before the day’s demands arrive. An exercise routine that lives between getting up and breakfast is much harder to skip than one that lives at 5 pm after a tiring day.

Half-Kneeling Hip Flexor Stretch

This targets the hip flexors directly. After decades of sitting, these muscles are short, tight, and tugging on the lower back every time you stand up. Releasing them in the morning is the single move that takes the most pressure off the lower back through the rest of the day.

How to Do It:

Kneel on one knee with the other foot flat on the floor in front, knee at roughly 90 degrees

Place a folded towel under the kneeling knee for comfort

Tuck the pelvis under and squeeze the back glute

Gently shift the weight forward until you feel a pull in the front of the back hip

Hold for 30 seconds, then swap sides

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t arch the lower back; tuck the pelvis instead, or you’ll put the stretch into the spine

Don’t lean so far forward you lose balance

Don’t forget the back glute squeeze, which is what protects the lower back

Standing Cat Cow

This mobilizes the spine in both directions without getting on the floor. The thoracic spine, the bit between the shoulder blades, is the part that stiffens most from sitting, and this move reaches it more effectively than most floor stretches.

How to Do It:

Stand with feet hip-width apart, knees softly bent

Place hands on the thighs just above the knees

Round the back upwards, tucking the chin and pelvis, as if hugging a beach ball

Hold for a breath

Reverse the movement, arching the back, lifting the chest and looking slightly upwards

Move slowly between the two for 8 repetitions

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t move only the lower back and leave the upper back stiff

Don’t crank the neck; let it follow the spine

Don’t hold your breath.

Glute Bridge

This wakes up the glutes, which have been switched off by all that sitting, and stretches the hip flexors at the top of the movement. Strong glutes are what restore a normal walking stride and take load off the lower back.

How to Do It:

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart

Squeeze the bottom muscles and lift the hips towards the ceiling until your body forms a straight line from knees to shoulders

Hold for 3 seconds at the top

Lower under control

Do 10 repetitions

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t push through the lower back rather than the glutes, or you’ll feel it in the wrong place

Don’t lift so high the back arches

Don’t let the knees fall in or splay out.

Wall Angels

This opens the chest, mobilizes the upper back, and switches on the muscles between the shoulder blades that have been switched off for years. This is the antidote to the rounded posture that sitting builds.

How to Do It:

Stand with your back, bottom and head against a wall, feet a foot or so out from the wall

Press the lower back gently towards the wall to flatten the curve

Raise your arms to shoulder height, elbows bent to 90 degrees, palms facing forwards, with backs of hands, elbows and wrists touching the wall if you can

Slowly slide the arms up the wall, keeping contact, then back down

Do 8 to 10 repetitions

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t let the lower back arch off the wall

Don’t force the arms to touch the wall when shoulder mobility doesn’t allow it; work in the range you have

Don’t rush the movement.

How to Build Your Morning Routine

Move around for a minute or two before starting. Walk to the kitchen, fill the kettle, walk back. The body needs the smallest amount of warm-up before any stretching is loaded, and on a cold morning even thirty seconds of marching on the spot is enough.

Run the exercises in the order above. Hip flexors first, because they have the biggest effect on what follows. Then the spine, then the glutes, then the upper back. This sequence works the body from the bottom up and from stiff to less stiff.

Don’t push the range. Morning tissues are colder and less elastic than evening tissues. The aim is to introduce gentle movement, not to test your maximum stretch. A steady pull is the right intensity. A sharp pulling sensation means back off.

Five to eight minutes is the whole routine, daily if you can manage it. Six days a week is a fine real-world target. Skip a day if you’ve had a bad night’s sleep or you’re under the weather. One day off won’t undo anything.

What to Expect in 4 to 6 Weeks

By the end of the first week, most people notice that getting out of bed feels easier and that the first hour of the day is less stiff. The body responds to morning movement much faster than to anything done in the evening.

By 2 to 3 weeks, the niggling lower back ache that comes with long sitting often eases off. Walks feel easier, partly because the hip flexors have stopped tugging on the lower back and partly because the glutes have started firing again.

By 4 weeks, posture changes start to show. Family members often comment that you look taller or are standing straighter. The shoulders sit back without conscious effort, and the upper back feels less locked.

By 6 weeks, energy in the mornings is noticeably better, and the gap between getting out of bed and feeling like yourself shortens from an hour or more to a few minutes. The body has stopped paying the daily tax that sitting damage was charging.

The honest caveat is that none of this is a complete reversal. Decades of sitting damage take longer than six weeks to fully undo. What four exercises a day will give you is enough change to feel different, look better, and stop the slide. The bigger changes come if you keep going past the six week mark and add some standing strength work alongside.