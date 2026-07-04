The 10-Minute Workout That Targets Every Muscle Group After 50

Short on time after 50? These 5 exercises target every major muscle group in just 10 minutes.

After 50, staying consistent in the gym matters far more than long, intense workouts. But with our ever-busier schedules, work responsibilities, and family obligations, making time for your health and fitness often takes a backseat. Fortunately, building and maintaining strength can take as little as 10 minutes and be done from the comfort of your home.

To learn more, we spoke with James Brady, CPT, a personal trainer at OriGym, who says shorter workouts can be highly effective when they’re structured properly.

“Many people assume you need long workouts to stay fit after 50, but a well-structured 10-minute routine can be enough to stimulate every major muscle group,” says Brady. “The key is choosing compound exercises that deliver the greatest return on your time.”

Research in older adults has found that even a simple 10‑minute workout, done just a few times a week, can boost your fitness and help support healthy aging, which means those quick, consistent bouts really do add up over time.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The following five exercises create a simple full-body workout that targets every muscle group in your body, including your legs, chest, shoulders, glutes, core, and back-supporting muscles in just 10 minutes. Let’s dive in.

(Next up: 5 Core Moves That Shrink Your Belly Faster Than Crunches After 55.)

Bodyweight Squats

Squats are a top notch compound exercise and absolute gamechanger for building total body strength. They work your quads, glutes, hamstrings, and core while supporting common daily movement patterns that help maintain functional fitness as you age.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart. Engage your core and keep your chest lifted. Push your hips backward as if sitting into a chair. Bend your knees and lower your body comfortably. Keep your weight centered through your heels. Lower until your thighs are roughly parallel to the floor (or as far as your mobility permits). Pause for one to two seconds at the bottom of the movement. Drive through your heels to stand. Fully extend your hips at the top. Aim for two sets of 10 to 15 reps, resting for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Push-ups

Push-ups are a classic bodyweight exercise because they train your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core. They also challenge your stability and body control in ways many gym machine exercises cannot.

How to do it:

Start in a high plank position. Position your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Create a straight line from head to toe. Flex your core and engage your glutes. Slowly bend your elbows. Lower your chest toward the floor. Keep your elbows angled slightly backward. Push through your palms to return to the starting position. Maintain full-body tension throughout. Perform two sets of 8 to 12 reps. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Glute Bridges

It’s no secret that many of us spend too much time sitting, which can lead to weak and underactivated glutes. Fortunately, glute bridges can help strengthen these muscles while improving your hip mobility.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent. Place your feet flat on the floor hip-width apart. Rest your arms at your sides. Tighten your core muscles. Press through your heels. Lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees. Squeeze your glutes at the top of the movement. Pause for one to two seconds at the top of the movement. Lower slowly back to the floor. Complete two sets of 12 to 15 reps. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Reverse Lunges

Reverse lunges are a fantastic lower body strength builder that can also help improve your balance, coordination, and stability. Compared to forward lunges, they often place less stress on your knees, making them an excellent option for those over 50.

How to do it:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Brace your core and maintain upright posture. Step one leg backward. Lower until both knees are bent. Keep your front knee aligned over your ankle. Avoid leaning too far forward. Push through your front heel. Return to a standing position. Alternate sides with each rep. Perform two sets of 8 to 10 reps per leg, resting for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Planks

Planks are the gold standard for building core strength. Unlike crunches, planks train your ab muscles to resist movement, which research shows is how the core functions during common daily activities.

How to do it: