4 Morning Exercises That Restore Leg Strength Faster Than Weight Training After 55

Boost your morning leg strength with these easy exercises.

Weight training is a popular way to build leg strength. It’s also beneficial for walking, balance, metabolic function, and your overall health. All of these factors are essential to focus on—especially as you age. But what if weight training is not right for you?

We spoke with Eric North, The Happiness Warrior—a wellness speaker, coach, and advocate redefining what it means to age with purpose, strength, and emotional vitality, and learned four morning exercises you can do to restore leg strength faster than weight training after 55. When it comes to accomplishing workout goals, it doesn’t matter how you get there. It’s important to find the routine that works best for you, and then being consistent with it.

Why These Morning Exercises Work

“There are several morning exercises that can be highly effective for restoring leg strength after 55 not necessarily by replacing traditional weight training, but by complementing it through benefits related to functional movement, hormonal balance, improved consistency, and enhanced neuromuscular activation,” explains North.

After 55, sarcopenia—the natural loss of muscle—majorly fuels leg decline. In addition, North says that most aging adults experience decreased muscle quality, hormonal changes, slower recovery, and slower nerve signaling—all of which affect power, strength, and injury risk.

4 Morning Exercises That Restore Leg Strength

If you want to give your morning leg strength a boost, North breaks down exactly what to do.

"Focus on Chair Squats, Seated Leg Extensions, Calf Raises, and Seated Knee Lifts, aiming for two to three sets of eight to 15 repetitions, using a sturdy chair for support to build quads, glutes, and balance crucial for daily activities like walking and stairs, with slow, controlled movements," North instructs.

Aim to perform these exercises two to three days each week, with rest days scheduled in between. North encourages you to emphasize slow and controlled movements to avoid getting injured.

Chair Squats

Begin by standing tall in front of a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart on the ground. Activate your core and keep your chest lifted. Bend at the knees and hips and lower slowly into a squat—as if you’re about to sit down. Make sure your weight stays in your heels. Lightly touch the surface of the chair with your glutes. Press through your heels to rise back up. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

Seated Leg Extensions

Begin sitting tall with your back supported against the chair. Place your feet flat on the floor. Hold the sides of the chair for added stability. Straighten your left leg out in front of you until your knee is completely extended. For max quad engagement, keep your toes flexed toward your shin the entire time. Hold for 2 seconds at the top before lowering. Then, straighten your right leg out in front of you until your knee is completely extended, holding for 2 seconds at the top of the movement. Lower with control. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps on each leg.

Heel Raises

Begin by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart, facing a counter with your hands lightly resting on the surface. Engage your core. Rise onto your toes slowly. Pause at the top. Lower back down with control. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Seated Knee Lifts