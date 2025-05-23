6 Most Overpriced Chicken Chains in America

Fried chicken used to be a cheaper fast-food option but with rising meat prices those days are long gone. While fast-food and fast-casual prices in general have gone up drastically, some restaurants are charging far more than the food is worth, customers say—and they’re voting with their wallets by staying away or cooking at home. So which chicken spots are the worst offenders? Here are six of the most overpriced chicken chains in America, according to customers.

Raising Cane’s

Some customers are unhappy with Raising Cane’s portion sizes, saying they are smaller for a still-hefty price point. “I don’t know what is happening to fast food joints lately but I am absolutely shocked that this little box costs $18,” one irate Redditor said. It used to be $9.79 and the chicken tenders were massive. I’m calling for a refund tomorrow and I’m just gonna dispute the charge with my credit card… I refuse to go back to Cane’s. What a joke.”

Chick-fil-A

The food at Chick-fil-A does not match the price point, some customers say. “My fiancée and I went to Chick-fil-A the other week and got 2, 12 piece nugget meals and the total came to $28, the nuggets were super tiny, like less than half the size the used to be and the fries weren’t even full and we were both still hungry afterwards,” one customer said.

Shake Shack

While not strictly a chicken chain, Shack Shack has the dubious honor of offering the most expensive chicken sandwich in the U.S.: The Avocado Bacon Chicken sandwich, which (depending on location) comes out to $11.49 at the West Hollywood location. On the plus side, customers say the sandwich itself is “phenomenal,” but clearly it’s not a frequent treat with that price point.

KFC

Customers are shocked by some of the prices charged for a bucket of chicken at KFC. “I asked the same question!!! I paid $39.99 for chicken sandwich and a 8 piece. I was told the stores have to maintain profit and cost of chicken went to $70-$100 a case. They put costs on consumer. I live in North Port, Florida,” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Popeye’s

Not even Popeye’s is seen as a reasonable deal any more, customers say. “I started working at Popeyes in 2020. I vividly remember the chicken sandwich combo being $8.08, now it’s $12,” one Redditor said. “The 8 piece family meal was around $23, now it’s close to $33?! The prices have gone up so much in such a short amount of time. If I really want it, I look at the offers they have on the app. My go to is the 5 piece 2 can dine for only $14.”

Bojangles

Bojangles doesn’t offer the value for money it used to, customers say. “I am just barely an adult and in my lifetime I remember when Supremes were ten dollars, delectable fries and always fresh…. I spent $12.12 today for a 4 piece with a medium fry and a large sweet tea,” one Redditor said. “Just to end up with hard nasty tenders and fries. On top of that I’m not complaining about it. If it only happened once it happens, but every single time for the past six months I’ve been to basically ANY Bojangles from WNC to the low country.”