6 Best “Under-$20” Mother’s Day Deals at Leading Restaurant Chains

Save on brunch and dinner with these affordable Mother's Day specials.

Mother’s Day is almost here and many restaurants are offering targeted deals and specials in honor of this very special day. From delicious cakes to favorite fast-food treats, there’s something for everyone, especially those planning a whole variety of different surprises, gifts, and activities. If you’re on a budget but still want to treat the woman who literally gave you life (ahem), the following six spots have you covered. Here are six of the best Mother’s Day specials right now for under $20.

LIME Fresh Mexican Grill

LIME Fresh Mexican Grill is celebrating Mother’s Day with delicious margaritas. On Sunday, May 10, moms dining in can enjoy a complimentary Mamacita Margarita with the purchase of an entrée. The $13 margarita is available May 1 through June 14, making it the perfect excuse to celebrate all season long.

Pizza Hut

For the first time ever, Pizza Hut is serving up its fan-favorite Heart Shaped Pizza this Mother’s Day, available for a limited time at select locations nationwide from Monday, 5/4 through Mother’s Day (Sunday, 5/10). The Heart Shaped Pizza starts at $11.99 (depending on location), for a medium 1-topping pizza shaped like a heart and perfect for a cute lunch surprise.

Raising Cane’s

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Raising Cane’s is offering a BOGO Box Combo deal where diners can get a free Box Combo with purchase. Simply register for the Caniac Club by May 9th to take advantage of the offer on Mother’s Day or the day after. The Box Combo contains 4 Chicken Fingers, 1 Cane’s Sauce, Crinkle-Cut Fries, Texas Toast, Coleslaw, and a 22oz Fountain Drink/Tea for $13.39.

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit

On Sunday May 10, diners at Dickey’s can receive a Free Kid’s Meal with any adult purchase of $15 or more. Valid at participating restaurants for dine-in or use promo code KIDS85 at checkout on dickeys.com or the Dickey’s mobile app. That’s not all—the chain is also celebrating National Brisket Day by offering $5 brisket burnt end sandwiches from May 28 through May 31.

Arby’s

Moms love comfort food, and what better than Arby’s? The chain is making Mother’s Day easy with its latest Meat & 3 Box: A ready-to-enjoy meal for a low-key lunch or dinner with Mom (no reservations required). The $7.99 box includes a choice of entrée (Crispy Chicken or Ham & Swiss Sandwich), plus Curly Fries, Mozzarella Sticks, a Peach Cobbler Roll and a drink.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza is celebrating Mother’s Day with a very special pizza deal: Guests can use code MOMSDAY to get a large Pepperoni Magnifico for $12.99 with code MOMSDAY. All Magnifico pizzas start with dough made fresh in-store daily, layered with original sauce and three fresh cheeses, then finished the Magnifico way with a garlic-sauced crust and Romesan seasoning. The pie is then topped with both traditional pepperoni and crispy Old World Pepperoni for a perfectly delicious meal.