7 Unbeatable Chain Restaurant Lunch Specials Running Right Now

Save money on your favorite meals with these affordable mid-day deals.

Lunch specials are one of the easiest ways to enjoy a delicious meal without paying a huge amount of money. These early bird deals usually include an entrée, side, and drink, for much less than you’d pay eating in the evening during the busiest restaurant hours. If you don’t mind eating a little earlier, you can save money while enjoying meals from your favorite restaurants. Here are seven of the best lunch specials you can get right now.

Red Robin Big Yummm Deal

Red Robin‘s Big Yummm Deal is perfect for those who want a burger and fries without spending a fortune. This deal includes an entrée, bottomless side, and beverage for $9.99: Diners can choose from a Red’s Double Burger, Haystack Double Burger, or a 7″ Donatos Pizza (Cheese or Pepperoni) for their entrée (and can make it a 10″ pizza for $2 more).

Chili’s 3 for Me

Chili’s The Big QP Burger is on the Lunch Favorites menu for $13.59. This deal includes the burger (with two slices of American cheese, diced red onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard) and the choice of a side includes French Fries, Black Beans, Mashed Potatoes, and more. The BIG QP is also part of Chili’s 3 for Me deal: just pick your beverage, starter and main. Then get the best value meal; starting at $10.99.

Applebee’s The Really Big Meal Deal

Applebee’s $9.99 The Really Big Meal Deal is fantastic value for money. “Choose between our New Big Cluckin’ Crispy Chicken Sandwich, made with hand-breaded chicken, or the Big Classic Bacon Cheeseburger,” the chain says. “Served with a side of classic fries and a refreshing fountain drink of your choice for the ultimate meal experience.”

Texas Roadhouse Early Dine Special

Check your local Texas Roadhouse for early bird specials. “Texas Roadhouse has an early dine menu. From 4 to 6 Monday through Thursday you can get an entree like 6oz sirloin with two full sides for $11.99,” one Southwest Louisiana-based diner said. “The salad is really good. The hot rolls and butter come with every meal, and there is a bag of peanuts on the table.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

LongHorn Steakhouse Steakhouse Lunch Plates

LongHorn Steakhouse has Steakhouse Lunch Plates starting at $9.99, available from Mon – Sat 11am – 3pm. The $11.99 7-Pepper Sirloin Lunch Salad is made with grilled sirloin coated with signature 7-Pepper seasoning and served over farm fresh field greens, topped with tomatoes, croutons, and crumbled blue cheese. This protein-packed salad is served with a choice of housemade dressing and comes with your choice of side or soup.

Olive Garden Buy One Take One

Olive Garden‘s Buy One Take One is an excellent deal: Guests can buy one entrée to enjoy now, then take one chilled entrée home for later, choosing from options like Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Rigatoni alla Vodka, Fettuccine Alfredo, Four-Cheese Manicotti with Marinara, and more.

Outback Steakhouse Lunch Specials

Outback Steakhouse has some great Lunch Specials options, like the new $14.99 Aussie Steak Sammie available until 4 p.m. This sandwich is made with seared and sliced sirloin, aged Cheddar, grilled onions, sliced tomato, arugula, and tomato aioli on a toasted baguette, with the choice of Aussie Fries or Seasonal Veggies.