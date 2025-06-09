Mountain Dew Is Bringing Back This Cult-Favorite Flavor

Not everyone loves Mountain Dew. However, amongst fans, the unique citrus soda has amassed a cult following. It has also spawned numerous flavors and offshoots, many of which are limited-time offerings. Recently, fans of Mountain Dew are expressing excitement about the return of a favorite summer flavor, which is not only available in soda form but will also drop as a Slurpee. Get ready to welcome back Mountain Dew Infinite Swirl, just in time for summer.

Tyler Bowers (@teamsupernovafb) shared the exciting news on Instagram. “You’ve been asking me about this one for a hot minute – Infinite Swirl is FINALLY back (with a SHINY brand new, incredible look) and has already been spotted both in California and Massachusetts!” he wrote, alongside a photo. “The berry pineapple flavor continues to be only available at Speedway, 7-Eleven, and Stripes locations in full sugar bottles only (no cans and no zero) and you will want to get it while you can, I am told explicitly this time that it will be available for a limited time only.”

Fans were so excited about the news that Bowers shared an update a few days later. “In addition to returning in bottles (exclusively at 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes for a LIMITED TIME ONLY, No Zero Sugar), Infinite Swirl is reportedly ALSO set to release in fountain and slurpee forms as well, according to listings found on the 7-Eleven app! HUGE thanks to MettatonIsMyHusband on Reddit for these incredible mockups!” he wrote.

“This is massively exciting to me – I wondered last year why we didn’t see an Infinite Swirl Slurpee so really great to see we’re getting one this year, also excited to give it a try on the fountain machines as well (no word yet what either will be replacing – will update when I know more!),” he added.

“Such a great part of the lineup,” one follower commented on the first post. “YEAH BOIIIII” another added. “Time to hunt. I guess Previously when it was considered somewhat permanent but then we could find it. It’s now clear that it was an LTO like it is right now,” a third chimed in. “Excited to see it back on shelves for sureeeee,” another added.

Mountain Dew Infinite Swirl was initially released as a franchise-exclusive flavor in June 2024, offering “an explosion” of pineapple and strawberry flavors.