Mountain Dew Just Launched a Wild New Summer Flavor at KFC

Summer isn’t even officially here, and there have already been so many exciting fast food announcements and seasonal menu unveilings. From Popeyes to-die-for Chicken Wraps and the return of McDonald’s Snack Wraps to Horchata-inspired coffee drinks at Starbucks, there is no shortage of yum heading to the drive-thru near you. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, KFC just dropped some major news: There is a brand new, summer-inspired Mountain Dew flavor coming, and it sounds wild.

On June 9, KFC will be dispensing Mountain Dew® Sweet Lightning® Peaches & Cream Soda, an unbelievable new take on the favorite citrus soda. According to the chicken chain, it offers “a bold twist” on the viral “dirty” soda trend. “For an extra twist, Customers can add a vanilla cream swirl to elevate every sip,” they tell us.

Additionally, KFC’s iconic Fill Ups are back nationwide. However, now there are four varieties available for just $7.

The Three-Piece Tenders Fill Up comes with three juicy Original Recipe Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce, paired with creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, a buttery biscuit, two pie poppers, and a medium drink.

The One-Piece Fried Chicken Fill Up comes with one fried chicken breast, in your choice of Original Recipe or Extra Crispy, creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, a buttery biscuit, two pie poppers and a medium drink.

There is also a Two-Piece Fried Chicken Fill Up, which includes all the same sides and drink with two pieces of juicy fried chicken (drum and thigh), in your choice of Original Recipe or Extra Crispy.

Finally, the Famous Bowl Fill Up includes the iconic KFC Famous Bowl served with two pie poppers and a medium drink.

“It’s a really big deal that we’re bringing back our Fill Ups—with four varieties of finger lickin’ good meals that genuinely fill you up, for only $7,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President, KFC U.S. “It’s box meals meets box office in our Kentucky Fried Collab with F1® THE MOVIE, so you can turn hunger for chicken into a victory lap this summer.”

There are some other Mountain Dew flavors to look forward to this summer, including Summer Freeze. "Zero sugar!!! Yes!!!!" one fan said when the drink was announced. "I was super sad to see this one go. I'm glad it's coming back!" another commented. "Literally a top 5 flavor for me!" a third raved.