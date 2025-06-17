4 New Mountain Dew Flavors Coming This Summer

Mountain Dew is a bold, citrusy soda that lives for the summer months. While the original is legit thirst-quenching and refreshing, during the warmer weather season, the brand unleashes a bevvy of flavors, inspired by long days at the beach and having fun in the sun. Some are exclusive to specific regions of the country, stores, or restaurants, while others are available nationwide. Here are six new Mountain Dew flavors coming this summer.

Mountain Dew Dragon Fruit

Mountain Dew Dragon Fruit was recently released. The flavor combines the brand’s trademark citrus flavor with the tropical sweetness of dragon fruit (also known as pitaya), an exotic, vibrant pink fruit native to Mexico and Central America. The result? A juicy, vibrant, and unexpected pink soda that’s not overly sweet but taps into the amazingness of the fruit and, in summary, tastes like summer in a bottle. The soda officially launches June 15, exclusively at Walmart in full-sugar only in 20 oz. bottles and 12 oz. 12-packs.

Mountain Dew Summer Freeze

Mountain Dew Summer Freeze is back by popular demand. “Inspired by the nostalgic red, white, and blue ice pop, Summer Freeze merges that classic flavor with the iconic citrus taste of Mountain Dew. Available in full-sugar and zero in 20 oz. bottles and 12 oz. 12-packs,” influencer Markie Devo revealed. The release date is also June 15, but this flavor will be available at other stores. “Zero sugar!!! Yes!!!!” one fan said when the drink was announced. “I was super sad to see this one go. I’m glad it’s coming back!” another commented. “Literally a top 5 flavor for me!” a third raved.

Mountain Dew Infinite Swirl

Fans are also excited about Mountain Dew Infinite Swirl. Tyler Bowers (@teamsupernovafb) shared the exciting news on Instagram. “You’ve been asking me about this one for a hot minute – Infinite Swirl is FINALLY back (with a SHINY brand new, incredible look) and has already been spotted both in California and Massachusetts!” he wrote, alongside a photo. “The berry pineapple flavor continues to be only available at Speedway, 7-Eleven, and Stripes locations in full sugar bottles only (no cans and no zero) and you will want to get it while you can, I am told explicitly this time that it will be available for a limited time only.” Apparently, it is also releasing in fountain and Slurpee forms as well, according to the influencer.

Mountain Dew Is Bringing Back This Cult-Favorite Flavor

Mountain Dew® Sweet Lightning® Peaches & Cream Soda

Head over to KFC for Mountain Dew® Sweet Lightning® Peaches & Cream Soda, an unbelievable new take on the favorite citrus soda. According to the chicken chain, it offers “a bold twist” on the viral “dirty” soda trend. “For an extra twist, Customers can add a vanilla cream swirl to elevate every sip,” they tell us.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mountain Dew Trolli

According to insiders, Mountain Dew Trolli (Cherry-Lemon) is set to be released in early September. The cherry-lemon flavored zero-sugar soda is a collaboration between Mountain Dew and the gummy candy brand Trolli, and will replace VooDEW.

Mountain Dew HoneyDEW

According to sources, Mountain Dew HoneyDEW is another upcoming flavor. Insiders maintain that the Honeydew Melon flavored soda will be added as a permanent flavor in 2025 in the United States.