5 Best Orders at Applebee’s Grill + Bar, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal their must-have menu orders at Applebee's Grill + Bar.

With nearly 1,500 locations, Applebee’s Grill + Bar remains one of the largest chains in the U.S. and is a fan favorite for its affordable, consistently comforting food and casual “neighborhood” atmosphere. The menu has something for everyone—burgers, salads, ribs, pastas, and shareable appetizers —but with so many great options, it’s tough to choose. To help narrow down the options, Eat This, Not That! asked several chefs to share their go-to orders.

Bourbon Street Chicken and Shrimp

Bourbon Street Chicken and Shrimp is bold, Cajun‑inspired flavor in a hearty, satisfying entrée that Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer with Droolrecipes.com loves. “This is the one dish where Applebee’s shows actual technique,” she says. “The Cajun seasoning on the chicken is aggressive enough to be real seasoning — not the timid salt-and-pepper approach most chains default to.” Chef Melanie explains, “The blackened shrimp have genuine sear on them, and the whole thing comes out sizzling on a hot skillet with a garlic butter sauce that ties the plate together.” She adds, “That skillet isn’t just theater — it finishes the cook on the protein and keeps the sauce active. For a casual chain, the execution on this one is genuinely above average.”

Chicken Wonton Tacos

Diners love Applebee’s Chicken Wonton Tacos because they combine crispy, golden wonton shells with savory, tender chicken and flavorful toppings, creating a fun, handheld bite that’s both satisfying and flavorful. The mix of crunch, taste, and easy-to-eat appeal makes them a crowd favorite. “The Chicken Wonton Tacos are one of their best menu items,” says Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef of Healthy Fitness Meals. “The crispy wonton chips are filled with tangy grilled chicken, Asian-style sauce, and a drizzle of sriracha aioli. It’s sweet, spicy, and crunchy all at once.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bourbon Street Steak

The Bourbon Street Steak pairs a juicy, flavorful sirloin with daring Cajun-seasoned spices and savory garlic butter, creating a rich, smoky, and slightly spicy flavor profile. Anyone who wants a tasty and affordable steak, Applebee’s is the place to go,” says Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. “The Bourbon Street Steak is a satisfying and cheap choice.”

The Prime Rib Dipper

The Prime Rib Dipper is an elevated take on the classic French Dip. The sandwich features yellow melted American cheese instead of Provolone, Swiss, or Mozzarella. It’s a bold choice that works. “Applebee’s French dip sandwich isn’t the traditional take, but that’s what makes it stand out,” says Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California.. “It might not be for everyone, but it has a familiar creaminess and flavor that I enjoy.”

Margaritas

Applebee’s is famous for its limited time promotions. Everything from appetizers to main dishes is discounted–including cocktails. While the drinks are already considered on the cheaper side, in 2017, the chain launched its “Dollarita” promo, which was a huge success and returns every so often. Although the cocktail menu often changes, the chain always features margaritas, and Sanwar Mal Khokhar, Mixologist & Beverage Program Leader, Sanjh Restaurant & Bar, Irving, Texas, says they are a must-have. “The key to their margaritas is using fresh lime juice,” he explains. “They deliver the true margarita experience at an accessible price. Sometimes guests want a quality margarita without breaking the bank, and their Dollarita promotion really delivers on that.”