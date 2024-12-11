Two Legendary Mexican Restaurants Shuttering After 30 Years

A number of Mexican chains—from Del Taco to Taco John's—have been opening new locations at a breakneck pace in 2024 and announcing ambitious plans for future growth. But as these chains work to expand their footprint, two legendary local Mexican restaurants are set to disappear forever.

In a Facebook post this week, Baltimore icon Nacho Mama's announced that it's shuttering its Towson and Canton locations after 30 years in business. Both restaurants will officially close their doors on Jan. 12, giving fans only a few more weeks to enjoy their signature hubcap margaritas, nachos, and other Tex-Mex fare.

6 Red Flags on Mexican Restaurant Menus Chefs Warn Against

The late Patrick "Scunny" McCusker opened the original Nacho Mama's in Canton in early 1994, and the concept grew into a massive hit. This success led to the opening of a second Nacho Mama's location in 2016.

Two additional restaurants—part of a sister seafood concept called "Mama's on the Half Shell"—opened in 2003 and 2023, respectively. Both of those locations will continue to operate even after the Nacho Mama's restaurants close their doors next month.

"We are looking forward to continued success and growth within the Mama's Restaurant Group as we embark upon our future," McCusker's wife and partner, Jackie, wrote in the Facebook announcement.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While she didn't reveal the reason for the upcoming Nacho Mama's closures, McCusker expressed extreme gratitude to Nacho Mama's customers for all their support throughout their time in business.

"Although this decision has not been easy for us, our family is grateful to our community that we have been blessed to serve for over three decades…We are thankful to our guests who have been coming to see us over the years, as well as our dedicated staff, who have been the fabric of this iconic institution that we feel lucky to have been a part of," she wrote.

4 Burger Chains On a Downward Spiral In 2024

Fans of the legendary Baltimore restaurants were, unsurprisingly, devastated to hear the news that Nacho Mama's is shutting down in 2025.

"Sad news. So many awesome friendships and memories made at Nacho Mama's," one fan commented on the Facebook announcement.

"Gonna miss you guys so much. Best food I've ever had," another lamented.

Nacho Mama's isn't the only iconic restaurant brand that has decided to close its doors for good in 2024. The small Pacific Northwest chain Jim and Patty's Coffee shut down both of its Oregon shops this past fall after 22 years in business. Though adored by locals, Jim and Patty's had fallen on hard times after the COVID-19 pandemic and struggled with debt and the rising cost of doing business.