11 Fast-Growing Mexican Chains To Keep On Your Radar

Of all the various kinds of cuisines you can enjoy across the United States, Mexican-style cooking is among the most popular. From authentic south-of-the-border recipes to Americanized adaptations, you can really experience a vast spectrum of Mexican-inspired flavors at restaurants from coast to coast.

According to Pew Research, one in 10 U.S. restaurants sells Mexican food in one form or another, and you can find at least one Mexican restaurant in 85% of all U.S. counties. With such strong demand for birria, carnitas, and the like, it's no wonder that many established and emerging chains alike are expanding to capitalize on that popularity.

Whether they're adding more restaurants in densely populated urban areas or breaking ground in new suburban markets, the following brands have announced major expansion plans in 2024. So, the next time you're hungry for tacos, burritos, or bowls, be sure to keep an eye out for these fast-growing chains. One just might be opening right near you.

Velvet Taco

Velvet Taco is one Mexican chain to keep an eye on in the years to come. According to Dallas Morning News, the brand has plans to reach a footprint of over 100 restaurants by 2026. That is according to CEO and president Clay Dover, who also spoke with Nation's Restaurant News about the intended growth. Dover notes that Velvet Taco is capable of even reaching 200 locations by 2030 thanks to its "analytics, menu design, training," and "in-house marketing."

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Following a period of closures, Fuzzy's Taco Shop is on the rebound with plans for expansion. After being acquired by IHOP and Applebee's parent company, Dine Brands, 40 new locations are in the works. Over a dozen of those restaurants are planned for Arizona, but there will be some openings in Texas as well. Before the closures, Fuzzy's Taco Shop peaked at nearly 150 restaurant locations. With a new parent company at the helm, it's very possible that the chain could well exceed its record.

Burritobar

Already a fast-growing Mexican chain in Canada, Toronto-based BarBurrito (known as Burritobar stateside) has its sights set on American territory. There's growth, and then there's "explosive growth." The latter is what Burritobar is currently experiencing, with 750 restaurants in the works in the United States. Nearly 100 of those restaurants are franchised locations in New Jersey alone, and other states like Illinois, Florida, and Nebraska are in line to also see new openings.

Del Taco

With a menu that features tacos as well as burgers and fries, Del Taco customers have a breadth of affordable meal options under one roof—and it's definitely garnering fandom for the chain. Depending on where you live in the United States, Del Taco may already be a formidable brand in the fast food market. But the taco chain still has its sights set on significant growth. Current plans include opening over 130 new Del Taco locations across the U.S., growing its footprint by over 20%.

Torchy's Tacos

Torchy's Tacos had rather humble beginnings, starting as a food truck in Austin, Texas. Since then, the taco chain has grown significantly, both in footprint and reputation. Much of its growth in recent years has included expanding into new markets, which is part of its latest focus, according to Nation's Restaurant News. CEO Mike Rypka "is forecasting a 10–15% annual growth rate for the brand, targeting larger markets like Atlanta and Washington, D.C., in a slow, steady, mostly contiguous pattern."

​​Bubbakoo's Burritos

If you've spotted the ​​Bubbakoo's Burritos logo popping up more and more, you're not alone. The Mexican chain has been picking up steam in 2024, with over a dozen new restaurants already opened and roughly the same number still in the pipeline, according to Nation's Restaurant News. Co-founder Paul Altero credits the company's ability to adjust in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with introducing new menu items to match consumer demands, in positioning Bubbakoo's Burritos for significant future growth.

Taco Cabana

It's one thing to grow a restaurant chain locally, but it's an entirely different accomplishment to successfully expand to new markets. That's the next conquest for Taco Cabana, a Texas chain that has already established itself as a favorite among customers. As of 2022, there were 142 locations in the Lone Star State, according to QSR Magazine. That figure is expected to surpass 1,000 units by 2032, bringing Taco Cabana out of Texas and into other markets nationwide.

Taco John's

While some restaurant chains have their eyes set on rapid growth from the onset, others have taken decades to reach their current position. The latter is the story of Taco John's, a beloved Mexican chain that first opened in Cheyenne, Wyo., in 1969. In the five decades since, the business has grown steadily to nearly 400 units. In the immediate future, customers can expect to see 20-25 new restaurants opening through 2024. The chain is mostly based in the midwest, but with continued steady growth, other regions of the U.S. could soon see a Taco John's in their neighborhood.

Rusty Taco

Before a restaurant chain can reach unit numbers like Chipotle or Taco Bell, it must first surpass the initial hurdles of growing in existing and new markets. Rusty Taco's numbers may pale in comparison, but its planned growth is significant nonetheless. The street-style taco joint has 14 new units planned throughout 2024, representing a 40% increase in growth, according to QSR Magazine. Plans include bringing new locations to states including Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Florida, which would bring millions more customers into the fold.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chronic Tacos

California is no stranger to excellent Mexican cuisine, making it a unique challenge for chains to stand out from the competition. That seems to have been an easy feat for Chronic Tacos, a Los Angeles-based chain that is known both regionally and internationally. In addition to locations as far east as Alabama and Georgia, you will also find Chronic Tacos in Canada and Japan. Chronic Tacos stays close to home as well, with two new locations opening in 2024 in the L.A. area.

Capital Tacos

Success has been quick to find Capital Tacos, a Mexican chain that was founded in Tampa, Fla. Following a strong performance in 2022, the chain has been expanding significantly in the past year, tripling in size in 2023. Thanks to its many franchise deals, growth for the Florida-based chain has been far-reaching, with its first New Jersey location set to open soon.