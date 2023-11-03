It's National Sandwich Day! Here Are 13 of the Best Deals

Today, Nov. 3, is National Sandwich Day, and America's restaurants are going all out. That is, deals at restaurant chains across the country will help diners celebrate the holiday by stuffing their faces with discounted sandwiches galore. What better way to treat yourself on a Friday? And yes, free McDonald's Friday fries are still a thing, so you can really go all out for the end of the week.

Ordering from Grubhub? Grubhub+ members will also get a week of deals through Wednesday, Nov. 8, including 50% off turkey and provolone sandwiches (up to $6) with orders of $20+ from Jersey Mike's, a free Baconator (up to $10) with orders of $20+ from Wendy's, 50% off a sandwich (up to $8) with orders of $25+ from Buffalo Wild Wings and more.

But there are plenty of deals you can also get yourself, through various restaurants' apps or just by visiting them. Here's where to get the goods at national and regional chains throughout the United States.

1. Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Capriotti's is offering a free small sandwich with purchase of any sandwich of equal value. The brand just launched gravy and mashed potatoes to pair with its signature Bobbie sandwich, a combo of slow-roasted turkey topped with cranberry sauce, handmade stuffing and mayo.

RELATED: The 10 Best Sandwich Chains in America

2. Beef O'Brady's

Celebrate National Sandwich Day and Friday Night Football with any sandwich (excluding steak) and fries for $8.50.

3. Erbert & Gerbert's

Gift your future self a present on National Sandwich Day. From Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2023, Erbert & Gerbert's Rewards Members who buy a full-size sandwich will earn a coupon to redeem for a $1 cup of soup on their next sandwich purchase in November.

4. Firehouse Subs

Want to feel good about your sandwich purchase? Firehouse Subs is donating a portion of each purchase of its King's Hawaiian Pork and Slaw Sandwich to the Hawaii Disaster Relief Fund, for a limited time only.

5. Jimmy John's

All Jimmy John's rewards members will enjoy $1 off mobile orders on National Sandwich Day.

RELATED: 10 Restaurant Chains that Serve the Best Chicken Sandwiches

6. Milio's Sandwiches

Are you located in the Midwest? Order with the code "Sandwich3" to get $3 off any sandwich at Milios on Nov. 3.

7. Panera

Save $1 on National Sandwich Day at Panera. All MyPanera members can get $1 off any sandwich, including "You Pick Two" and full sandwiches with in-app purchases.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

8. Pizza Hut

National Sandwich Day may be the best time to try Pizza Hut's new melts. Made from two slices of Pizza Hut's signature Thin N' Crispy crust, loaded toppings and cheese, folded over, baked and served with a dipping sauce, these melts are basically a pizza sandwich in flavors like Meat Lover's, Pepperoni, Chicken Bacon Parm and Buffalo Chicken. On Nov. 3 and onward, you can order two melts for $7 off the Deal Lovers Menu.

RELATED: 8 Fast-Food Chains with the Freshest Sandwich Meats

9. Popeyes

Popeyes is extending National Sandwich Day through November 12! Buy one Chicken Sandwich combo and get another Chicken Sandwich free through the Popeyes app for pick-up and delivery. Options for the free sandwich include Classic, Spicy, Blackened, and the new Spicy TRUFF, or any one of these sandwiches, all with the Bacon and Cheese add-on.

10. Portillo's

Stay home and enjoy free delivery on any sandwich, and yes, that includes Chicago-style hot dogs. Offer is valid through Nov. 5. All orders must be placed online.

11. Potbelly

Two hot sandwiches are so much better than one. Get a free original sandwich from Potbelly when you buy an original or big sandwich online or via the Potbelly app with the code BOGO.

12. Schlotzsky's

Save money through Sunday, Nov. 5! In honor of National Sandwich Day, Schlotzsky's rewards members can order a medium sandwich for $5 at participating locations.

13. Subway

America's biggest sandwich chain is ready to celebrate. Subway's new loyalty match program will let Subway MVP Rewards members upload a photo of their loyalty points total from qualifying competitors' loyalty programs on SubwayPointMatch.com between 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 3 and 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 4. Customers can get up to 5,000 points by showing their loyalty status with Jersey Mike's, Quiznos, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, Burger King, Which Wich, Lenny's, and Potbelly.