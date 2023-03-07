KitKat Cereal Is Coming—But There's a Catch

—Nestlé has long encouraged customers to indulge in one of its famous KitKat candy bars when they manage to make time for a well-earned break. Now, the company also wants KitKats to be the go-to option for breakfast, rather than just snack time and dessert.

KitKat announced via Twitter today that it would launch a brand-new breakfast cereal inspired by the candy bar. The announcement came just in time for National Cereal Day, which happens to fall on March 7.

"Breaking news! KitKat Cereal is coming soon to a breakfast near you! Who's excited to try?" the brand tweeted.

There is one major catch, however. KitKat fans in the U.S. may not be able to get their hands the cereal since it is only launching in the U.K. starting next month. Still, the announcement immediately triggered a wave of excitement from fans who celebrated the new product in the comments section under the post.

"Oh my word…. life is now complete," one Twitter user wrote.

"I WANT IT," another commented.

Before unveiling the brand-new cereal, the brand teased on Twitter yesterday that a "whole new type of KitKat" was coming and dared customers to guess what it would be. With today's announcement, KitKat also shared a brief video clip unveiling the look of the KitKat Cereal box, which features the signature KitKat logo and red color found on the classic candy bars.

As any fan knows, a classic KitKat is a crunchy, chocolate-covered wafer bar that also comes in a wide variety of extra flavors like chunky peanut butter and white chocolate. Nestlé, the world's largest food company, owns the brand, though the Hershey Company produces KitKats in the U.S.

In a press release, Nestlé promised that the new KitKat Cereal "maintains the essence of the much-loved original chocolate bar." It features crispy cereal squares and a milk chocolate flavored-coating.

"This exciting new cereal delivers a delicious taste of KitKat and has been developed to cater to consumers who are looking for an occasional, indulgent breakfast option, that can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet," Sarah Fordy, head of marketing at Cereal Partners U.K. & Ireland, said in a statement.

KitKat is joining a group of candy brands that have expanded beyond the sweets aisle and into the cereal aisle. Reese's Puffs, which feature the chocolate and peanut butter flavors of the popular Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, may be the most shining example of these candy-inspired cereals. Cereals inspired by Jolly Ranchers and Peeps have also appeared on the market.

While fans eagerly wait for the KitKat Cereal launch, they may find themselves paying more for their traditional KitKat bars in the meantime. Nestlé chief executive Mark Schneider announced last month that the company will raise prices this year to make up for higher production costs.