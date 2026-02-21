Shoppers are rushing to grab these buzzworthy food finds at Aldi.

Have you shopped at Aldi lately? There are so many great food and drink finds at the store this month that shoppers are snapping them up. From new pasta noodles and meat snack sticks to kettle corn, there are delicious culinary adventures ready to be had. What should you shop for? Here are 5 new Aldi grocery items hitting shelves in February 2026.

Hearts of Palm Noodles

There are some new pasta noodles that people are loving. “I was curious about the hearts of palm noodles. I purchased it haven’t tried them yet? Any reviews on how best to cook them?” Aldi All the Time wrote in a post. “They are good!!” confirmed a shopper.

Snapdragon Ramen Cups

There are always so many great Asian foods at Aldi. If you aren’t buying the noodles, you are missing out. Aldi All the Time also shared about a delicious, instant soup cup offering: Snapdragon ramen cups, including Chili Crunch Ramen. “Ramen cups were delish,” a shopper agreed.

Clancy’s Salted Caramel Fudge Kettle Corn

Aldi is home to some of the most delicious snacks on the planet. Clancy’s Salted Caramel Fudge Kettle Corn is a delicious snack you need to buy in bulk. There is also peanut butter. “Both of them are amazing. My husband said, buy 50 more bags of them and he ate all of them already,” Aldi All the Time says. “The popcorn was amazing!!” a shopper agreed.

Chicken and Maple Mini Sticks

Are you trying to eat healthy? Head to Aldi. Real Foods Guy shared about some healthy new options. “NEW CLEAN ALDI FINDS 🛒✨These just showed up at my store — and honestly Aldi is stepping it up,” he wrote. One of the best snack options? “Chicken + maple mini sticks (real maple syrup, not junk sweeteners),” he says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

And Healthy Drinks

The healthy soda trend is going strong, and there are many new healthy sodas at Aldi. In addition to the new Olipop, including Shirley Temple, Real Foods Guy shared about a few others, including Popwell sodas, “a clean Poppi alternative (mango & cherry citrus),” he writes. There is also GT’s Synergy Kombucha “(Honeycrisp + Blood Orange) — only $3.29,” he added.