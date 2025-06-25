7 New Cereal Flavors Hitting Shelves This Summer and 3 Being Discontinued

The cereal aisle at the grocery store always features a few old reliables, such as Honey Nut Cheerios, Frosted Flakes, Crispix, and Wheaties. However, in addition to the OGs, there is a revolving door of cereal flavors. Some of the launched flavors remain indefinitely, while others come and go within a season. This summer, seven new cereal flavors are rolling out, but three surprising ones are also being yanked from shelves.

New: Frosted Lemon Cheerios

As part of General Mills’s “Flavor Packed Summer 2025” lineup, they announced some exciting varieties of old favorites, including Frosted Lemon Cheerios. “Citrus lovers, rejoice — this fan-favorite is back for a limited time with a smooth, fresh-squeezed lemon flavor that tastes like summer in every spoonful,” they wrote.

Discontinued: Honey Nut Cheerios Medley Crunch

However, General Mills is discontinuing some popular flavors as well, including Honey Nut Cheerios Medley Crunch, which was introduced in early 2013. Kayla Simonsen, AKA the Cereal Queen, revealed the news on Instagram.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

New: Cheerios Protein Cookies and Crème

Cheerios is amping up its protein-packed cereal line. The latest addition sounds amazingly delicious: Cheerios Protein Cookies and Crème. “With 8g of protein and the classic taste of rich chocolate and creamy vanilla, this new addition gives your morning an extra boost,” they wrote in the description.

Discontinued: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios

A majorly shocking flavor being pulled? Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios, introduced in 2017, is a fan favorite of cereal lovers. “Of the 3, It baffles me the most that Cheerios would discontinue the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios,” Simonsen said in the post. She added that people should “grab these while (they) can, because what’s on shelves is what’s left.”

New: Nature Valley Cereal Honey Almond and Apple Cinnamon

Nature Valley Cereal Honey Almond and Apple Cinnamon is a great option for granola lovers. “Crunchy granola clusters sweetened with a touch of honey, real dried apple pieces and almonds come together in two delicious cereal flavors, perfect for active summer mornings with an excellent source of whole grains and fiber in every bowl,” they explain.

New: Cascadian Farms No Added Sugar Cinnamon Apple Cereal

If you maintain a low-sugar diet, try Cascadian Farms No Added Sugar Cinnamon Apple Cereal, a new option in stores. “Naturally sweet and made with organic ingredients, this new cinnamon apple cereal offers comforting flavor with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners,” they say.

New: Cookies & Crème Milkshake Frosted Flakes

Another new cereal we can’t wait to try? “New Cookies & Crème Milkshake Frosted Flakes are headed to stores now! I found the Family Size and regular size boxes at Woodman’s,” shared influencer Candy Hunting. “I feel like that’s everything I have ever needed in life,” one Redditor raved. One even called it “a problem.”

Discontinued: Honey Nut Cheerios Minis

People weren’t too crazy about mini cereals. Honey Nut Cheerios Minis products, announced as a new addition in early 2024, are already making their exit.

New: Strawberries and Cream Pebbles

Strawberries and Cream Pebbles are another new cereal at the store. “New Strawberries & Cream Pebbles cereal is out now! I found it at Walmart,” shared Candy Hunting. “I made pebbles rice treats with them the other day and they turned out sooooo good! Definitely recommend making some,” commented a follower. “These need to be permanent,” added another.

Returning: Cap’n Crunch Orange Creampop Crunch

Cap’n Crunch’s is bringing back one of its most popular summertime flavors, Orange Creampop Crunch, after nine long years. It was first launched in 2016 as a limited edition release, disappearing at the end of the season. “Hello there old pal!!🙋🏻‍♂️🥣🍊Cap’N Crunch went deep into the archives and pulled out the 2016 Orange Creampop Crunch. Cap’N Crunch Orange Creampop Crunch will return this year with a brand spankin new look. For those of you that never tried this one it features classic crunchy golden squares infused and glazed with orange flavor (similar to an orange cream pop),” explained food blogger Markie Devo.