7 New Cereal Flavors Hitting Shelves This Summer

We all have our favorite cereal flavor. Maybe it’s old school Honey Nut Cheerios or Frosted Flakes, or something a little more exotic. Every season, cereal brands add a little excitement to their roster by creating new flavors, some of which stick around for a while and others that only stay on shelves through the season. This summer is no exception, as there are some delicious-sounding new spins on the classics. Here are 7 new cereal flavors rolling out this summer.

Frosted Lemon Cheerios

General Mills recently revealed their “Flavor Packed Summer 2025” lineup. One of the most drool-worthy ones was Frosted Lemon Cheerios. “Citrus lovers, rejoice — this fan-favorite is back for a limited time with a smooth, fresh-squeezed lemon flavor that tastes like summer in every spoonful,” they wrote.

Cheerios Protein Cookies and Crème

Cheerios is going all in on their protein-packed cereal line. The latest addition sounds too delectable to be true: Cheerios Protein Cookies and Crème. “With 8g of protein and the classic taste of rich chocolate and creamy vanilla, this new addition gives your morning an extra boost,” they wrote in the description.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nature Valley Cereal Honey Almond and Apple Cinnamon

If you are a fan of granola, check out the new Nature Valley Cereal Honey Almond and Apple Cinnamon. “Crunchy granola clusters sweetened with a touch of honey, real dried apple pieces and almonds come together in two delicious cereal flavors, perfect for active summer mornings with an excellent source of whole grains and fiber in every bowl,” they explains.

Cascadian Farms No Added Sugar Cinnamon Apple Cereal

Trying to keep your sugar intake to a minimum? Grab a box of Cascadian Farms No Added Sugar Cinnamon Apple Cereal. “Naturally sweet and made with organic ingredients, this new cinnamon apple cereal offers comforting flavor with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners,” they says.

New Cookies & Crème Milkshake Frosted Flakes

Influencers oftentimes get the scoop on new products. “New Cookies & Crème Milkshake Frosted Flakes are headed to stores now! I found the Family Size and regular size boxes at Woodman’s,” shared Candy Hunting. “I feel like that’s everything I have ever needed in life,” one Redditor raved. One even called it “a problem.”

Strawberries and Cream Pebbles

Strawberries and Cream Pebbles is also getting a lot of attention from fans. “New Strawberries & Cream Pebbles cereal is out now! I found it at Walmart,” shared Candy Hunting. “I made pebbles rice treats with them the other day and they turned out sooooo good! Definitely recommend making some,” commented a follower. “These need to be permanent,” added someone else.

Cap’n Crunch Orange Creampop Crunch

After nine years, Cap’n Crunch’s is bringing back one of its most popular summertime flavors, Orange Creampop Crunch. It was first launched in 2016 as a limited edition release, disappearing at the end of the season. “Hello there old pal!!🙋🏻‍♂️🥣🍊Cap’N Crunch went deep into the archives and pulled out the 2016 Orange Creampop Crunch. Cap’N Crunch Orange Creampop Crunch will return this year with a brand spankin new look. For those of you that never tried this one it features classic crunchy golden squares infused and glazed with orange flavor(similar to an orange cream pop),” explained food blogger Markie Devo.