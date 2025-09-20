Is there anything cozier than sipping on a nice, warm cup of coffee infused with fall flavor on a crisp autumn day? Not to me. I love coffee creamer all year long, but especially in the fall, when I am craving all the fall feels, including pumpkin spice, cinnamon, and other sweets. This fall, there are so many new and returning coffee creamers to enjoy. Here are 7 new coffee creamers just released for fall.

Chobani Cookie Butter Creamer

Chobani is introducing a limited-edition Cookie Butter Creamer, crafted with wholesome ingredients and natural flavors inspired by the warm, spiced speculoos cookies that pair perfectly with coffee. It is rolling out at Target, Sprouts, Meijer, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, and more in October.

Laird Superfood Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer

Laird Superfood brings a cleaner twist with real pumpkin and spices, creamy coconut milk powder, and functional mushrooms for a boost without “natural flavors” with its Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer. It’s available LairdSuperfood.com and on Amazon, and in retailers nationwide.

Organic Valley Oat Beverage Creamer

Organic Valley, America’s leading farmer-owned organic cooperative, just launched Organic Valley® Oat Beverages in Original and Creamy. “From our research, we know that many of our consumers are reaching for both dairy and plant-based beverages and looking for options that are free from gums and seed oils,” said Laurie Drake, vice president of marketing, Organic Valley. “Our new oat beverage is crafted for those who care about knowing where the ingredients in their food come from and want something that tastes great in every sip.” Get them at Whole Foods grocery stores nationwide for $5.99 for a 42-ounce carton.

Starbucks Maple Pecan Latte Inspired Oatmilk Creamer

Another new non-dairy creamer made with oat milk is the Starbucks Maple Pecan Latte Oatmilk Creamer. The description reads, “Add sweet maple and buttery pecan flavors to your favorite Starbucks® coffee.”

Dunkin’s Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer

Dunkin’s Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer transforms your coffee into a delicious latte. Inspired by Dunkin’ Pumpkin Munchkins® Donut Hole Treats, a beloved seasonal bakery item from the brand, the classic, pumpkin-forward flavor has hints of sweet donut glaze and spices, filled with real cream and real sugar.

Chobani Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer

Chobani Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer is another fall-inspired creamer offering all the autumn tastes. Made with natural cream, real milk, cane sugar, and natural flavor, every sip hits a warm, pumpkin-spiced note. It's so good, trust me.

Califia Farms Apple Crumble Oat Milk Coffee Creamer

Target shoppers are thrilled that Califia Farms Apple Crumble Oat Milk Coffee Creamer has returned to stores. “Fabulous fall creamer, writes a shopper. “Tastes JUST like apple crumble. The smell is also divine. Makes me feel so cozy drinking it with my coffee in the morning, sitting on the porch,” adds another. “This is the ultimate fall flavor. Yeah, pumpkin stuff is great. But this is a nice change-up from that. It’s so good in a cold brew. No one else makes anything comparable,” another says.