These new Costco finds are flying off shelves across warehouses this month.

Have you been to your local Costco warehouse this month? There are so many new arrivals hitting every aisle of the store, including the food and beverage sections. From the freezers and bakery to the butcher, there are tons of delicious finds hiding in plain sight. What is everyone buying this month at Costco? Here are 11 new Costco finds everyone’s buying this February.

Salted Carmel Cheesecake

Costco Hot Finds shared about Salted Carmel Cheesecake in the bakery. “🤤 10/10 Obsessed and will need to share or I’ll eat it all 😂,” they wrote. “Costco cheesecake is the absolute best!!!” a follower commented.

Mila Pork Soup Dumplings

Costco New Deals shared about Mila Pork Soup Dumplings. “I didn’t plan on buying these at Costco… but I’m so glad I did! 😍 @eat.mila dumplings are chef-crafted with a rich, savory broth, come with a steamer liner, and go from freezer to steaming in just 12 minutes no prep, no mess. They honestly taste like restaurant-quality soup dumplings at home,” they wrote.

Sriracha Salmon Poke

Costco Buys shared about the Sriracha Salmon Poke, “and it looked so fresh I had to grab it! Big, chunky pieces of fresh Atlantic salmon tossed in that spicy sriracha chili sauce with green onions throughout…SO good over rice or scooped up with crispy wonton chips. It’s made in-house and ready to eat, which makes lunch ridiculously easy when you want something bold and flavorful without cooking. The pack I spotted was just over a pound and perfect for a couple hearty bowls! 🌶️🔥 ($22.31),” they captioned the post.

Heritage Gumbo

Costco So Obsessed shared about Heritage Gumbo. “Have you tried this gumbo ? 🍲 looks good,” she captioned the post. “Delicious soup,” commented a follower. “Ooh sounds good,” addd another.

nutrail Grain-Free Granola

Costco Buys shared about nutrail Grain-Free Granola, “such a good @costco grab if you want something sweet and crunchy that still feels better-for-you,” they wrote. “I spotted Blueberry Cinnamon Granola and Honey Nut Protein Granola, both made with real nuts and seeds and no sugar added. The Honey Nut Protein is especially good if you want something that actually fuels your day. It has 17g protein per serving, is gluten-free and grain-free, and adds a little fiber while still tasting like a treat. I’ve been using @nutrail on yogurt, smoothie bowls, or just grabbing a handful when I need a quick snack 👀 It’s baked with butter and has no seed oils, which feels like a nice bonus when you’re stocking up.”

Cookie Butter Mousse Cups

Costco So Obsessed shared about Cookie Butter Mousse Cups. “Had to get these and aren’t disappoint they’re just a little bit sweet, but still very good. The glass jars could be reused as a photo of candle holder or a planter,” they wrote. “Yumm.. that looks delicious,” a follower commented.

Figo Snacks Pasta Chips Penne Marinara

Costco Buys shared about Figo Snacks Pasta Chips Penne Marinara, “a seriously fun twist on chips and already caught my attention at Costco! These are crunchy potato snacks shaped like penne with bold tomato and herb marinara flavor, and they actually deliver on that savory, Italian-inspired taste 😋 Great for snacking straight from the bag or pairing with dips when you want something different from standard chips 👀 ($7.39),” they wrote.

Tacodeli Queso

Costco Does It Again shared about a cult favorite dip, Tacodeli Queso. “IYKYK 🤩 @tacodeli queso spotted in Dallas!” they captioned the post. “I don’t know about this! You say I need this pronto! Add to list!” a follower commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Super Coffee Lean Iced Latte Vanilla

Costco Buys shared about Super Coffee Lean Iced Latte Vanilla, “made for anyone who wants their coffee creamy, smooth, and actually functional! I love that it’s zero sugar but still tastes like a real vanilla latte, plus you’re getting protein and only 60 calories per bottle which makes it such an easy grab-and-go option ☕️🤍 Perfect straight from the fridge or poured over ice when you want that café vibe without the sugar crash! ($24.99),” they wrote.

Love Beets

Costco Deals shares about Love Beets. “Make wholesome eating less mess and less stress during the month of LOVE with @lovebeets Organic Cooked Beets! Now available and on sale in select regions (Bay Area and LA) at Costco stores RIGHT NOW! Organic & delicious. Healthy, wholesome, and ready to eat in minutes with no mess, no fuss! Super convenient in 4 individual packs 🥗 Perfect for salads, bowls, smoothies & more,” they wrote.

Red’s Chicken Sausage Egg’wich

Costco Deals shared about Red’s Chicken Sausage Egg’wich. “Get breakfast, reinvented with Red’s🍳 @redsfoods NEW Chicken Sausage Egg’wich will be your favorite breakfast sandwich, reinvented, deliciously gluten-free and keto-friendly!” they wrote. “Find Red’s Chicken Sausage Egg’wich now at Midwest and Texas Costco warehouses! 15g of protein per sandwich. 2 fluffy cage-free egg patties 🐓 Chicken sausage made with a special blend of spices & no antibiotics 🧀 Finished with a slice of melty cheese Easy, satisfying, and seriously delicious.”