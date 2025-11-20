11 Best New Costco Finds Everyone Is Talking About Right Now

Costco is continuing to drop fun new items in the leadup to the holidays, from healthy snacks to indulgent treats and everything in between. The warehouse chain is famous for its bakery section offerings, so it’s no surprise customers are excited about new desserts as well as a new drink in the food court. Shoppers planning a trip to their store soon have plenty of treasures to stock up on—here are 11 of the best new Costco products popping up this month.

Mountain Valley Spring Water

The Mountain Valley Spring Water ($31.49 for 12) is a new item at Costco. “Our aluminum water bottles won’t shatter. They won’t leak,” the company says. “They’re lightweight and slim enough to fit in almost any pack, meaning they won’t weigh you down. They’re renewable and recyclable, too, which is good for the planet — and those exploring it. Our 100% recyclable aluminum bottles are perfect for the pool, beach, hiking trails, and everywhere in between.”

Quest Tortilla Chips, Variety pack

The Quest Tortilla Chips Variety pack ($28.99) are a fan-favorite snack. “The Quest protein chips are really good,” one fan shared. “They’re good for a diet food.”

Truffettes de France Original and Milk Truffles

The new Truffettes de France Original and Milk Truffles ($34.99) are a perfect holiday treat or gift. “Truffles are generally not my favorite but these are definitely the best I’ve ever had,” one Costco shopper said.

Egmont Manuka Honey

The Egmont Honey Certified UMF 25+, MGO 1200, Manuka Honey, 8.8 oz, Limited Release Gift Box ($139.99) is an ideal special gift or stocking stuffer. “Our Egmont Honey Reserve Batch UMF 25 + (MGO 1200+) is some of the strongest and rarest New Zealand Mānuka Honey available,” the company says.

Bucked Up Energy Drink

The new Bucked Up Energy Drink, Variety Pack is $27.49 for 15 cans. Each pack contains five cans each of Rocket Pop, White Gummy Deer, and Miami flavor. “Best energy drink, flavors are great. They just need to stock these at all the Costco’s,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Creme Brulee Bar Cake

Costco just added the new Kirkland Signature Creme Brulee Bar Cake to the bakery section. “This appeared at my Costco pretty recently.. like over the past 1-2 weeks. It’s good. I like it. It’s reminiscent of that maple butter cake. If you like that, you’ll probably like this. The tuxedo cake will always be my #1,” one shopper said.

Wild West Assorted Holiday Chocolate Box

The Wild West Assorted Holiday Chocolate Box ($49.99) is another great seasonal gift option. “A curated selection of 70% rich dark chocolate and 50% creamy oat milk chocolate, featuring delectable seasonal flavors like Eggnog, Gingerbread and Mint & Cacao Nib, is nestled in a decorative box. It’s the perfect gift to spread the holiday magic and delight family and friends this winter,” the company says.

Château L’Evangile 2021 En Primeurs

What do you get the person who has everything? Why, a bottle of Château L’Evangile 2021 En Primeurs ($249!!!) of course. “It’s our sincere pleasure to offer you the opportunity to purchase Bordeaux we have pre-purchased from the 2021 vintage at release pricing. ‘En Primeurs’ is a unique way of buying wine from Bordeaux, France,” Costco says.

Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark

The fan-favorite Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark ($19.99) is back at Costco for the holiday season. “We look forward to this seasonal delight every year! So delicious,” one shopper said. “I look forward every year for these delicious chocolates,” another commented.

Elmhurst 1925 OatNog

Costco now has the Elmhurst 1925 OatNog, available in select Bay Area locations. This dairy-free creamer is made with just six ingredients, and contains no gums, seed oils, or artificial additives. “I like that it doesn’t have added gums and oils and the taste of this oat based nog is delicious. Plus my digestion doesn’t like dairy products, unfortunately 🥲,” one Redditor said.

Synear Bao Panda Buns

The cult-favorite Synear Bao Panda Buns with Custard Filling are back in select Costco locations! “I tried a sample, and I liked them,” one fan said when they came out earlier this year.

“Subtlety sweet, a tiny bit chalky, and the wrapper was silky. I just bought a bamboo streamer, and I’m looking to try new things.”