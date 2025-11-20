11 Best New Costco Finds Shoppers Are Buzzing About This Week

Are you curious what other Costco shoppers are buying right now? Head on over to Reddit, where the Costco feed is always blowing up. 1.4 million shoppers visit the Reddit feed weekly, sharing tips and tricks for navigating the store and revealing the best and worst products in the warehouse. What are this week’s hot items? Here are 11 new Costco finds shoppers are sharing online.

The Spanakopita Is “Fantastic”

One Redditor shared about Cuisine Adventures Spanakopita Spinach & Feta Phyllo Triangles, 48 oz. “Fantastic in the air fryer! Does indeed taste like spinach. But, like, also like pastry and cheese? I love it!” they wrote. “Delicious. Use them on our meatless dinner nights. Crispy and cheesy. Easy to just bake,” agreed another. “We love it. Flaky texture with spinach filling. My kids like to eat them cold,” a third chimed in.

The Pumpkin Pie Is Back

Another Redditor shared about a returning seasonal item. “Pumpkin pie – ’tis the time,” they wrote. “First time I’ve had the pumpkin pie, $6 for this behemoth? I’m in shock. Partner brought it home while I was at work and we’re almost halfway through.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rambutan Is an Exotic Fruit to Try

Another shared about an exotic fruit. Rambutan at Costco $5.99 USD for 1.5 pounds. “Perfectly ripe!” they wrote. “Very similar to lychee! For me, notes of pear and some strawberry with floral notes, almost like rosewater. Super unique and so yummy!!”

And, Gluten-Free Biscuits That Don’t Taste Gluten-Free

After someone posted that Cappello’s (GF) Cheddar Biscuits are just $9.99, many shoppers got excited. “These are really good, I normally pay a similar price for six. Hopefully they will hit my warehouse soon,” one wrote. “I love everything Cappello’s (except the change in the spaghetti). I have these in the freezer but haven’t tried them yet. I love their biscuits,” added another. “OMG!!!!! GET IN MY BELLY – sorry I’m just so excited to see this. I love these and the plain biscuits from Cappello’s. I stock up anytime I see them on sale at Whole Foods and now I will be on the lookout at my Costco for these,” a third said.

Blueberry Cider That Is “Amazing”

If your Costco sells alcohol, some shoppers recommend a new one. “Blueberry cider spotted today. Very excited to try it. Spotted at my store in Gilbert, AZ. I have never tried it, but one of the employees says it’s amazing and they haven’t had it in stock for a few years,” the poster wrote. “I’m no expert but I like it a lot. At some point it was rated ‘the best cider in the world’ by some metric,” one added. “Solid cider, really sweet though,” a third chimed in.

A New Soup

Kirkland Signature Roasted Corn Chowder with Bacon is a new ready-to-heat item. “New corn chowder with bacon,” a Redditor shared. “Has anyone tried this? One of my kids likes it, the other does not. It’s pretty good, rich but tasty. Not sure how we’re going to eat it before the sell by date.”

Lesser Evil Moonions

“Lesser Evil Moonions (1978769) find in Van Nuys (CA): comparable to Funyuns?” asked a Redditor. “They have a more sweet tasting onion flavor than the salty Funyuns. They are a really great snack a lot like the Trader Joe’s Funyuns they sold a long time ago,” a person commented.

Tim Tams

Another was excited to find Tim Tams. “IYKYK. I used to trade Girl Scout cookies for them in AFG,” one shopper wrote. “These are so good that my husband and I have an informal agreement never to buy them again. Our waistbands can’t handle having these in the house,” another agreed.

Greek Stuffed Peperoncini Duo Is Back

“Out of all the items my Costco gets for the holidays – Greek Stuffed Peperoncini Duo is the absolute winner in our house,” a shopper exclaims. “Tried to get them last year after Costco stopped carrying for the season and they were absolutely ridiculously priced. Such a happy day to see them back this year!Edit to add: $8.99 at Costco. Item# 1363786. Right now only other places I can find these is online and they are running about $23.”

Fried Onions to Add On Everything

“Fried onions from Costco — my new favorite food add-on,” writes a shopper. “This was one of those random Costco finds that totally hit the spot. I’ve had fried onions before, but it’s been a while — and every time I do, they instantly make any meal better. My best friend made oxtail soup last Thanksgiving and topped it with fried onions… unreal. So when I saw this big pouch at Costco (I think it was under $7), my eyes lit up. Two weeks later and I still have half the bag left.

These fried onions from Costco have been great on so many different meals — burgers, ramen, soups, salads, even as a snack straight from the bag. They’re super crispy and not too salty.”

And, Don’t Sleep on the Seasonal Soaps

Lots of shoppers and influencers have been sharing about the seasonal soap pack. “Anyone else obsessed with the seasonal soaps?” one shopper asked about the Happy and Joyful Seasonal Soap Collection. “It’s such a great buy!!”