Fall is coming fast and the aisles of Costco are filling up with new and exciting food and drinks. This week, social media feeds from Reddit to Instagram were flooded with lots of hot new Costco products, from brand new ready-to-eat foods in the Costco deli and additive baked goods to surprising drinks. Here are 11 new Costco items making shoppers say “wow.”

Chicken and Waffles

Lots of shoppers had something to say about the Chicken and Waffles that are now in the deli. “First time seeing chicken and waffles. Absolutely delicious! I reheated them in my air fryer to get the right crispiness. The waffles are amazing and the chicken is very tender! 9.5/10,” one shopper writes. “It’s good but be warned the waffles are very sweet,” another writes.

Cinnamon Butter Loaf

Over in the bakery, the Cinnamon Butter Loaf has shoppers going wild. “”WARNING: avoid the cinnamon butter loaf,” writes a Redditor. “Especially after a big workout. Don’t even walk by the section. Don’t even think about it. You might accidentally finish the entire brick by yourself in 15 minutes, you fat piece of crap.” Another added snarkily: “So, so, so bad. Crunchy buttery cinnamony badness.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

Drinking Coconuts

Costco Hot Finds discovered Drinking Coconuts, coconuts that are ready to drink from the shell. “SO good right out of the fridge!!” she writes. “This is so unique!! I love seeing things like this! So fun! 🌴🥥” another shopper added. “This is awesome!❤️” another said. “We got these from the Dallas Costco and loved them! Treat after the first day of school. The flesh was really sweet and soft, almost like jello,” a fourth chimed in.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites

Costco Buys shared about Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites at Costco. “These delicious bites are safe and ready to eat, but are also bakeable! Made from scratch with real butter, they’re the PERFECT quick, indulgent snack! 😋 Get 5 cups for $6.89,” they posted.

Spice House Back of the Yards Garlic Pepper Butcher’s Rub

Spice House Back of the Yards Garlic Pepper Butcher’s Rub is a must try for grilling. “This all-purpose seasoning blends coarse pepper, garlic, kosher salt, shallots, bell peppers, and more to create irresistible flavor for all your grilling creations from burgers and steaks to chicken, potatoes, and veggies. Grab yours from Costco today to make your summer cookouts the talk of the neighborhood!” Costco Does It Again shared. “The perfect grilling blend!” commented one shopper. “Yum,” added another.

Genius Gourmet Sparkling Protein Water

Costco Hot Finds recommends Genius Gourmet Sparkling Protein Water. “Definitely new! I’ve never heard of a protein water and it’s really good!!” they wrote. “It is pretty sweet, but I just put it on ice and added a little extra soda water and it made it a lot easier to drink!” added a follower.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Japanese Hokkaido Cream Waffle Cakes

Looking for a unique dessert? “Japanese Hokkaido Cream Waffle Cakes are 10/10,” one Redditor writes. According to another, “the cake is super airy like a chiffon sponge,” “the cream is incredible,” and they are “not too sweet.”

Huang Fei Hong Spicy Peanuts

“Absolutely in love with the Chinese spicy peanuts!!” writes a Redditor. “Oh Costco is getting Huang Fei Hong? Our local Asian grocery store used to have them but they were pretty dang expensive,” another commented. “These are addictive,” a third added.

Oreo Ice Cream Bars

Costco Buys shared about Oreo Ice Cream Bars at Costco. “Creamy vanilla ice cream dipped in a crunchy Oreo cookie coating…these are dangerously delicious! 🍦 Just $9.99!” they wrote.

Cien Chiles Jalapeño Sauce

Costco Does It Again has a new favorite sauce brand. “It’s called @cienchiles, and their jalapeño sauce is what homemade tex-mex nights are made of! 🌶️🌮 This creamy, tangy, and perfectly spiced sauce is made with 100% pure avocado oil, real, non-GMO ingredients, no sugar, no artificial flavors, and no seed oils. And the hit of heat it added to our fajita and taco night was caliente in the best way! Get this woman-owned and chef-crafted sauce from @costco and stock up, because we have a feeling it’s going to fly off shelves!” they shared. “It is SOOO GOOOd!!!!” agreed another shopper. “This is AMAZING!” another said.

Chipwich Ice Cream Sandwiches

Costco Buys announced that Chipwich Ice Cream Sandwiches are at Costco! “These are made with premium vanilla ice cream, chocolate chunk cookies and real chocolate chips! Get a 10-count box for $11.99!” they wrote. “Yummy!” a follower commented.