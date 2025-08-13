10 Costco Items That Help You Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Month

Costco is a great place to shop for everything from rotisserie chicken to baked goods. However, if you are trying to lose weight, you need to focus on protein-centric food, explains Life Time Registered Dietitian Michelle Wong. “In general, I always recommend about one gram of protein per pound of ideal body weight,” she says. “Thirty grams of protein per meal or snack is a good rule of thumb to help you get your protein in for the day.” Are you trying to lose weight fast? Here are 11 Costco items that help you lose body fat percentage in a month.

Busseto California Snackin’ Bite Size Salami & Provolone Cheese

Looking for an easy, protein-packed packaged snack? Wong recommends Busseto California Snackin’ Bite Size Salami & Provolone Cheese, 8-count. “Two portions of these equal 30 g protein and is a great portable snack,” she says.

Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt

Almost every nutritionist recommends buying Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt, 48 oz. "Approximately 1¼ c equals 30 g (and you can boost this with your favorite add-ins like nuts, seeds, coconut flakes, etc)," says Wong.

Kirkland Signature Wild Smoked Sockeye Salmon

Another protein-packed item to buy? Kirkland Signature Wild Smoked Sockeye Salmon, 8 oz, 2-count. “Try about half a packet to get about 30 grams of protein in,” Wong suggests.

Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds are also on her list. “While not the best source of protein on their own, these are a great add-in to yogurt or cottage cheese (or even as a crust to your favorite protein) to boost the protein, fiber, and micronutrient content of your meal or snack,” she says.

Protein Bars

Protein bars are a no-brainer. “If I were to choose one Protein Bar that’s found in your local Costco, it would be the one with the simplest ingredients, and that would most likely be the RXBar, which only has five ingredients that you can actually say,” says Wong.

Eggs

There are also a handful of fresh items to pick up. Eggs are definitely on her list. “Hard boil five eggs and you’re good to go!” she says.

Chicken

Chicken is also a must-buy for weight loss. “Whether you cook some fresh chicken or grab a rotisserie, think like a whole chicken breast or a leg and thigh together,” she says.

Other Meat and Game

Wong also recommends other meat and game, including pork, beef, lamb, and game. “Look for something with trimmable fat or no visible fat and a hand-sized portion for your meals,” she says.

Wild Caught Salmon

Wild-caught salmon (or other fish) are also great for losing weight fast. “Fillets are great choices to divide up in hand-sized portions for meals,” says Wong.

Freezer Meats

Lastly, there are several great protein sources in the store’s freezer section. “Costco also has great frozen pre-portioned items,” says Wong. “I like the wild Alaskan salmon, grass-fed beef burgers, chicken breast and turkey burgers as great options that are all high in protein.”