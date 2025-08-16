7 New Costco Groceries Shoppers Love Already

Costco‘s new product inventory is delightfully random—will there suddenly be an entire pig available to buy, or a rare cactus, or merino wool socks? Whoever is in charge of buying likes to keep customers on their toes, and checking out the new items can be a fun treasure hunt. So what products are hitting shelves and the website right now that members can’t get enough of? Here are seven new Costco groceries shoppers are already crazy about.

Huang Fri Hong Spicy Peanuts

Some Costco locations now carry the Huang Fri Hong Spicy Peanuts and customers are obsessed, saying the snack is addictive. “Absolutely in love with the Chinese spicy peanuts!!” one fan said. “Oh Costco is getting Huang Fei Hong? Our local Asian grocery store used to have them but they were pretty dang expensive,” another responded.

Deep Indian Kitchen Butter Chicken Kati Street Wraps

The fan-favorite Deep Indian Kitchen Butter Chicken Kati Street Wraps are now launching into Costco Northeast locations. “This is one of the best frozen prepared items I have had in years, I cannot recommend it highly enough,” one shopper said. “While it does have spice, it also has a nice balance with the tomato and cream flavors. This is one of the few things that contains cilantro that does not give me any soapy or off putting flavor (I do have that genetic thing where cilantro tastes like soap to me, so this is great!). The chicken itself is also delicious and the wrap gets nice and crispy. It’s also so nice to have some variety. I really hope they keep selling this for a while.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

AWAKE Chocolate

Costco has the AWAKE Dark Chocolate Variety 32-Pack at locations in the Southeast. Each individually-wrapped treat contains 50mg of caffeine. “The Salted Caramel is buttery, creamy, and slightly savory, while the Salted Almond gives you that rich crunch with smooth dark chocolate—AWAKE is the tastiest way to crush your 3pm slump! 🤩” says the CostcoBuys account.

Back of the Yards Garlic Pepper Butcher’s Rub

Costco is now stocking the Back of the Yards Garlic Pepper Butcher’s Rub and fans are excited. “The best steak seasoning ever is now at Costco in the Midwest – The Spice House ‘Back of the Yards Garlic Pepper Butcher’s Rub’ – $12.99 for 9.6oz jar. Been using this stuff for decades. Is $20.49 for an 8oz bag direct from The Spice House,” one happy Redditor said.

LesserEvil Snack Box

LesserEvil just debuted its Avocado Snack Box in all Southeast, San Diego and Northeast Costco regions, featuring snack sized bags of three of the brand’s best selling items: Intergalactic Onion Moonions, Cowboy Cheddar Cheezmos and Real Organic Cheddar Space Balls. “They are delicious. I hope my Costco brings it back, they had them about 6 months,” one Redditor said.

Pressed Juicery Functional Wellness Smoothie Multipack

Pressed Juicery Functional Wellness Smoothie Multipack is a new Costco exclusive, available through September 28. “Each bottle promotes immunity support, digestive balance, and hydration while tasting absolutely delicious. This is as close as it gets to juicing without the mess or time, so head to Costco to keep this Pressed Juicery Wellness Smoothie 8-Pack stocked all summer!” says the CostcoDoesItAgain Instagram account.

Sausage with Roasted Veggies and Pesto Butter

One shopper discovered the new Mild Sausage with Roasted Veggies and Pesto Butter. ” Sausage and veggies in pesto butter new deli find. It smells amazing. I will comment later on how it comes out,” one Redditor shared.