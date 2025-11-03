11 Best New Costco Holiday Deals Hitting Warehouses This Week

Black Friday isn’t for a few weeks, but Costco is giving shoppers a sneak peek of some of the most awe-inspiring deals now. This week, the warehouse dropped its massive Holiday Savings in-warehouse and online deals, available in increments now through Black Friday weekend. There are many ways to save on everything from chicken breast to Sonos sound systems. My advice? Scour all the deals and put together your shopping list so you can take advantage of the sensational deals as soon as they go live. Here are the 11 best new Costco holiday deals just announced.

Dot’s Homestyle Original Seasoned Pretzel Twists

Dot’s Homestyle Original Seasoned Pretzel Twists are perfect for throwing in a bowl when company is over. Get the huge bag for $2.50 off now through November 16. “Dot’s Pretzels, the plain ones, are very tasty. Our grandson loves them, and I like them for a snack too,” writes a shopper. “They are the best!!!” adds another.

Annie’s Organic Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon rolls are the perfect treat on holiday mornings. Now is the time to stock up. Annie’s Organic Cinnamon Rolls are a whopping $4.50 off through November 16. “Oh they are so good! Our kids love these!” one shopper wrote on Instagram. Each box has enough to make 15 rolls.

RELATED: 7 Costco Products That Shoppers Call the Store’s Best-Kept Secrets



Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese Spread

Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese Spread is an ingredient for lots of holiday recipes. The essential is $3 off now through November 16. Use it to smear on the new pumpkin spice bagels, or as an ingredient for dips, desserts, and more.

The Fruit Company Collection 8 Box Tower

Preorder The Fruit Company Collection 8 Box Tower for $20 off now through November 16. “I have ordered various baskets from The Fruit Company for years, and they never disappoint. My sister loves receiving them! The fruit are ripe and delicious, the snacks are yummy and the delivery is quick. And a bonus – the boxes are well made and can be reused! Highly recommended,” writes a shopper. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mohawk 24″ X 36″ Holiday Decorative Mat

Get your holiday welcome mat while it’s on sale. The Mohawk 24″ X 36″ Holiday Decorative Mat is just $7.99 after $2 off now through November 16.

Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box

Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 4 Pack, 108 Total Pieces, is $6 now through November 16 and makes a great gift, per shoppers. “A GREAT value as the chocolates are delicious and wrapped very nicely. A super gift or keep for yourself as this is a great value and deal,” writes one.

Poppi Soda, Cranberry Fizz

Stock up on a holiday-inspired Poppi. Shoppers are already obsessed with a new festive, non-alcoholic drink. The 15-pack of Poppi Soda, Cranberry Fizz, is also an additional $5 off now through November 16. The probiotic soda contains 4% juice and good bacteria for your gut. Each can is just 25 calories.

Chobani Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer

My favorite coffee creamer is on sale from November 17 through December 1. The Chobani Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer 52 fl oz bottle will be $2.30 off. Why do I love it? Unlike other creamers, it is made with real dairy and wholesome ingredients and doesn’t taste fake.

Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup

Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup is my favorite store-bought soup available in the Costco deli. It will be $3 off from November 28 to December 1.

Kirkland Signature Fresh Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

Don’t miss a sensational deal on chicken. Kirkland Signature Fresh Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast will also be on major sale $3 off from November 28 to December 1. Save $5 a package

Ghirardelli Gift Tower

And, don’t sleep on the Ghirardelli Gift Tower, a great gift for the holidays, and $12 off from November 28 to December 1. “Wonderful gift! I loved the packaging. The packaging was very attractive. I was pleased with the amount of product for the price,” writes a shopper.