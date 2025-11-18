11 Best New Costco Items Fans are Spotting in Store Nationwide

Costco‘s website doesn’t always reflect what’s in stores—there have been countless times I’ve found some hidden gem inside the warehouse that hasn’t been updated to the app yet. Shoppers who hit up their local stores frequently are always finding cool new products and sharing the news with other members. Here are 11 of the best new items Costco fans are spotting in stores nationwide.

Cold Brew Caramel Freeze

The food court now has a Cold Brew Caramel Freeze drink, according to Laura Jayne Lamb of the CostcoHotFinds account. “The video I took of me trying it did not save but I love that the Costco food court brought out a caramel version of the mocha freeze!” she said. “I cannot wait to try this!! 😋” one excited commenter said.

Creme Brulee Bar Cake

Dessert fans rejoice—there’s now a new Creme Brulee Bar Cake at the Costco bakery! “I didn’t go to Costco for cake today but honestly, I needed this 🫠,” Lamb shares. “Got it Monday and it did not disappoint. It’s delicious,” one fan commented.

Dubai-Style Chocolate Cake

Costco now has a Dubai-Style Chocolate Cake. “Dubai Style Chocolate Cake is at Costco! Rich chocolate cake topped with a creamy pistachio filling, crunchy kadaïf, and chocolate ganache — made with 100% California pistachios 😍 $18.99 ,” says the CostcoBuys account.

Kirkland Signature Dry Facial Towels

Costco beauty mavens will love the new Kirkland Signature Dry Facial Towels. “Made in Korea and dermatologist tested — they’re soft, absorbent, and perfect for your skincare routine 💆🏻‍♀️. Each towel has a smooth and textured side for versatile use!” says the CostcoBuys account.

Rotisserie Chicken Chef Salad

Some Costco shoppers noticed a new Rotisserie Chicken Chef Salad, which is rolling out across stores. “Best thing at the regular food court. Easily 2-3 servings for the price. I wish it used less packaging somehow. It’s packed like a Lego set, bags and bags of toppings,” one member said.

Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark

Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark is back at Costco and shoppers are thrilled. “We look forward to this seasonal delight every year! So delicious,” one said. “I look forward every year for these delicious chocolates,” another agreed.

Catvent Calendar

Costco’s Catvent Calendar is appearing in some warehouses across the country (there’s already one for dogs). “Cats need as much attention as dogs!” one cat-lover commented. “We bought this last year and my cats were obsessed with every toy in it!!” another said.

Kinders Organic The Flavor Rack Seasoning Set

Shoppers are spotting the Kinders Organic The Flavor Rack Seasoning Set in stores now. “Kinders seasoning blend is my holy grail,” one fan said. “I’m in love with their buttery steakhouse flavor. I use it on vegetables crisp-cooked in a wok or pan. It is good on pork and chicken as well as beef,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Catry Cascade Cat Tree

Costco members can now get a Catry Cascade Cat Tree With 5 Levels and Condo. “I feel like 45 pounds isn’t that much?! lol my cats must be large. That would only hold 2 of them lol,” one commenter said.

Charcuterie Kit

Costco just added the Fratelli Beretta Charcuterie kit to shelves and fans are thrilled. Another great option (online only) is the Platterful Charcuterie Kit. “My wife and I are charcuterie addicts, so we had to give this a shot. It did not disappoint. I was pleasantly surprised that everything arrived ice cold with ice, so no concerns about the cheese and meat… It made for a super fun, easy date night at home, with leftovers!” one shopper said of the Platterful kit.

Costco Hoodies

A Costco-branded hoodie is clearly the perfect gift for the person who has everything. “🛒 I can’t get over how good the quality is!” the CostcoHotFinds account says.