11 Best New Costco Items Flying Off Shelves This Week

As a food journalist who writes about Costco daily, I always need to know what other shoppers are buying. Thanks to social media and spending a lot of time at my local warehouse chatting with employees and customers, I have a good grasp of the most popular products. As the month is closing out, so many new items are arriving at stores, some more popular than others. Here are 11 new Costco items shoppers say are flying off shelves this week.

Cheese Pizza in the Deli

Costco has a new pizza that is flying off the shelves. Costco Hot Finds writes that the “New cheese pizza” in the take-and-bake section of the deli is “so good,” made with San Marzano-style sauce and “tons of mozzarella cheese,” she says. “I love the dough on these take-and-bakes.”

Holiday Shaped Pillows

Costco So Obsessed shared about adorable holiday-shaped pillows, which are going viral. They come in peppermint, trees, gingerbread, and snowmen. “How adorable are these pillows for only $10.99!! I picked up a tree 🎄 tooo cute! What would you pick up??” she wrote. “Oh my goodness the gingerbread one,” someone added.

Vlasic Fried Pickles

As a fried pickle fan, I am pickled with excitement over the new Vlasic fried pickles in the freezer section. “I’d air fry them and serve with ranch!” shared Costco So Obsessed about the $12.79 box.

Fly by Jing Classic Soy Noodles

Fly by Jing Classic Soy Noodles are an easy meal. “School’s back in session, but that doesn’t mean weeknight meals should stress you out. Meet your new weeknight dinner bestie,” Costco Does It Again wrote. “Ready in just 6 minutes, these perfectly chewy, sun-dried noodles are coated in a mild yet umami-rich soy scallion sauce that we literally have dreams about! With 12g of protein per serving and made with nothing artificial, they’re the perfect solution for a quick and satisfying dinner any night of the week. And the 6 pack comes with a mini 2oz jar of Fly By Jing Original Sichuan Chili Crisp so if you like spicy food, you can add more heat. Grab a 6-pack at Costco locations in LA, Orange County, Hawaii, and the Bay Area.”

Holiday Cards

Holiday cards are already arriving; you should get them before they sell out. “Holiday Peanuts & Snoopy cards $14.99 for 40!” shared Costco So Obsessed.

Chipotle Bitchin’ Sauce

Costco Deals shared about one of my favorite dips arriving at stores as part of a Roadshow. “Have you seen these NEW 16ct Chipotle Bitchin’ Sauce Singles at Costco!? Only at Roadshows in the Pacific Northwest,” she asked her followers. “Perfect for lunch boxes, road trips, or snacking anytime you crave that bold, creamy kick! A must add on your next Costco trip! Stock up on your Bitchin’ fix before they’re gone!” she said. “I wish this was a “permanent” item at Costco instead of just a roadshow,” someone commented.

Chicken Pot Pie

Costco’s Chicken Pot Pie is back for the season. Costco Hot Finds shared a video of the legendary dish. “My kitchen smells amazing! Dinner made easy! #costco,” they wrote. “These are perfect for busy weeknight dinners!! So good!”

Rana Beef and Short Rib Lasagna

Rana Beef and Short Rib Lasagna is another hot and savory meal people are stocking up on. “A nice meaty lasagna. Not spicy, flavorful. Actual short ribs and beef in there too. Consistent cheese layer throughout. Cooks in abt an hour from the freezer. Smallish but one tray should serve 4. Two trays guarantees leftovers,” writes a shopper on Reddit.

Halloween Sugar Cookies

Halloween sugar cookies are a popular seasonal item. According to Costco So Obsessed, they are back. “Halloween cookies and so much more at Costco spotted today $9.99 for 24 sugar cookies! 🎃,” they captioned the post. “So festive😍love sugar cookies,” commented a follower.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lindt Chocolate Advent Calendar

Advent calendars, including a life-size Lindt version, are also arriving. “It’s human-sized! 😍 Costco has the giant @lindt_usa Advent Calendar! 24 full-size chocolates and holiday vibes,” Costco Finds shared. “I need this SO badly!!!” wrote a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slipper

Costco New Deals shared that the Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slipper, a perfect dupe for the UGG version, is now in the warehouse. “Costco Dupe alert!!! 🚨 the ‘other brands’ are over $100 for the same style!! and I’m so excited!! I bought these last year and loved the quality!! FYI these sell out fast!! Such a great price too perfect for the fall!!” they wrote.