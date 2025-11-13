Costco is continuing to fill its aisles with fantastic finds. It’s hard to believe it, but mid-November is already here, and Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away. If you haven’t made a shopping trip to your local warehouse, we have a little incentive for you. Influencers have been sharing about so many amazing items landing at the store this week. Here are the 11 best new Costco items hitting shelves mid-month.

Kirkland Signature Dry Facial Towels

Costco Buys shared about the new Kirkland Signature Dry Facial Towels. “Made in Korea and dermatologist tested — they’re soft, absorbent, and perfect for your skincare routine 💆🏻‍♀️ Each towel has a smooth and textured side for versatile use!” they wrote. “Bought these last week. I love them,” a shopper agreed. “The dupe I’ve been waiting for!” another said.

Chocolate Holiday Mingle Mix

Costco Buys also shared about the Chocolate Holiday Mingle Mix. “A festive snack blend with chocolate-covered pretzels, chocolate caramel corn, mini peanut butter cups, chocolate nonpareils, and more 🎄 The perfect sweet, festive mix! $9.49,” they wrote. “Yummm it’s delish,” a shopper commented. “Just bought this and can confirm it’s 10/10,” another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Belgian Waffles in the Bakery

Belgian Waffles are new at the Costco Bakery. “Lightly sweet, soft, and golden — these Liège-style waffles are topped with powdered sugar and pair great with with fruit or syrup,” Costco Buys shared.

Holiday Mug Gift Sets

Costco New Deals is sharing a series titled “Costco Gift of the Day” with great giftables. “This holiday mug set of 4 at Costco makes the perfect gift because you get 4 in one and the come with little treats inside and individually packaged so all you do is pull the apart to gift for $6 each it’s als a great deal!! you can even add a little gift card inside. :)” they wrote.

Kirkland Signature Organic Raw and Unfiltered Honey

Kirkland Signature Organic Raw and Unfiltered Honey is a hot new item. “3 bears for under $16 Now that’s a Costco deal worth running for!! And I didn’t have to wake up at 3 am win win!!!” Costco New Deals shared.

Cuisine Adventures’ Green Chile Chicken Firecrackers

There is a new Costco “freezer find!” shared Costco New Deals. “Give your family and friends a little taste of adventure with Cuisine Adventures’ Green Chile Chicken Firecrackers! These cheesy finger-food snacks are made with white meat chicken, Monterey jack and mozzarella cheeses, and just a hint of mild heat from green chiles. the flavor is incredible, especially straight out of the air fryer. Perfect for game nights, parties, or just a quick snack in between meals. Each serving has 8g of protein and they’re made with no artificial flavors or colors. You can find them exclusively at select Costco warehouses definitely worth grabbing on your next trip!” they wrote.

Shepherds Pie

Costco New Deals shared about a “new Costco seasonal deli finds” item, Shepherds pie. “Few tips extra seasoning or gravy to the filling, cooking it longer than the suggested time for a crispier potato topping, or adding butter and seasoning to the mashed potatoes before baking,” they added. “Ingredients: The pie features a mixture of ground beef, peas, corn, carrots, mushrooms, and onions in a gravy-like sauce. It is topped with a layer of Yukon Gold mashed potatoes.”

Pecan Pie

Costco So Obsessed shared that there is a new item in the Costco bakery for the season. “Pecan pies have arrived 🥧 at Costco $16.99.. will you be picking some up??” they wrote. “Yum my favorite!” commented a follower.

Brazi Bites Brazilian Cheese Bread Cheddar and Parmesan

Brazi Bites Brazilian Cheese Bread Cheddar and Parmesan are a new snack. “These are the best ever 🧀 🍞 perfect for game day,” shared Costco So Obsessed. “Love these,” writes one. “Our favorite,” adds another.

Buldak Hot Sauce Duo

Looking to spice things up? Get the Buldak Hot sauce duo at Costco for $9.89. “👏 🔥 🌶️ They sound 👍🏻 great I’d so try them! How about you?” Costco So Obsessed shared. “Delish,” writes a shopper.

Chef Hak’s Breakfast Hash with Chicken Sausage

Chef Hak’s Breakfast Hash with Chicken Sausage is a breakfast must-buy, says Costco So Obsessed. “This looks great! Would add an egg 🍳 for the perfect breaky!!” they wrote. “​​It’s fantastic and makes a great breakfast burrito!” a shopper added. “It’s good,” agrees another.