7 New Costco Items That Have Shoppers “Amazed”

I admit to getting excited when I see new stuff at Costco, especially in the grocery section, and especially if it’s something I’ve never heard of before. Costco shoppers love talking about their treasure hunts online and on social media, and I love taking notes for my next shopping haul. So what are people raving about right now? Here are seven new Costco items members are amazed by.

Vita Coco Coconut Juice with Pulp, Pina Colada

Costco shoppers love the Vita Coco Coconut Juice with Pulp, Pina Colada flavor. “I took a sip of pina colada coconut water and was amazed,” one Redditor said. “Like I can taste the coconut obviously but there’s also this subtle pineapple thing going on. Been drinking it on hot days and it’s honestly a game changer. Feels like I’m treating myself but it’s just coconut water!”

Salsa Queen Spicy Pickle Dip

Some Costco locations have the fan-favorite Salsa Queen Spicy Pickle Dip. “We are ADDICTED to Salsa Queen’s Spicy Pickle Dip!” one Redditor raved. “If you like pickles, especially sweet/spicy pickles (I’m a huge fan of the Famous Dave’s sweet/spicy pickles), or the ‘burger sauce’ type of flavor, I would try this ASAP. Spicy enough for spice lovers, but not TOO spicy. I swear I’m not associated with this company or Costco, lol. I’m just hyped about this pickle sauce!”

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



Kermanig Bakery Focaccia

Costco members say the Kermanig Bakery Focaccia is amazing. “20/10!! Bought this after falling in love with a sample of the spinach & cheese one. Got home and made myself a runny egg, and warmed up a bit of the Za’atar & feta one. Ughhhhhhh, SO good!!” one excited customer raved.

Beef Shanks

The Costco Beef Shanks are a favorite meat product for shoppers, who rave about the quality and price. “Beef Shanks are worth it,” one customer said. “We are typically an oxtail kind of family but recently I saw beef shanks at $5.99/lb. Braised in red wine, the three pack of shanks fed my two teen boys and my hubby with leftovers. Totally worth it. They are vacuum packed so also worth buying one now and saving one for later.”

Chicken Burrito Bowl

A Costco member was thrilled to discover the Chicken Burrito Bowls mislabeled for just one dollar each. “I buy them at full price because it’s easy for me and my bf. I’m sure people don’t think it’s worth it since it’s half rice and beans, which is super cheap, but I LOVE the chicken meat. And until Costco starts selling the chicken meat in bulk, I’ll take the burrito bowls and street tacos, lol,” one shopper said.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Genius Gourmet Sparkling Clear Protein Seltzer

Costco members are pleasantly surprised with the Genius Gourmet Sparkling Clear 30g Protein Seltzer. “I hate to say it but… I Like the Protein Seltzer!? I was skeptical but I already don’t like many SHAKES and am able to just deal with it in the event of it, so I figured it might just be the same here… boy was I wrong! These things AINT BAD!!” one happy shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bare Organic Apple Chips

Costco shoppers—including me!—absolutely love the Bare Organic Apple Chips, which are back in stores. Last time they were available people raved about how addictive they are and how easy it is to finish bags of the stuff. Stock up while you can!