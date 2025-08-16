7 New Costco Items Shoppers Are Raving About This Month

Costco shoppers are discovering some very cool new items this month, from imported drinks to unusual grocery items. Some of the new products are a little mysterious—there’s even a peanut butter pretzel snack that doesn’t officially exist outside of Costco (it doesn’t even come up in Costco searches!). If you’re looking for inspiration for your next warehouse trips, or just bored with the same-old same-old, we’ve got you covered. Here are seven new Costco items fans are raving about this month.

Fresh Duck Eggs

Some Costco locations are now carrying fresh duck eggs. “First time seeing fresh Duck Eggs at my Costco. I usually get them from a local farm for $1.5/egg. This is a very good price at $7.99,” one Los Angeles-based Redditor said. “Just a little richer yolk, home fries with a poached duck egg on top, garnish with Sriracha and green onions is a cheap meal that tastes decadent,” another member said, describing the unique duck egg taste.

Perfect Protein Bars

One shopper found Perfect Bar Refrigerated Organic Protein Bars in their warehouse. “Perfect bars are excellent but note they are not a low calorie protein supplement. They’re a dense energy bar. If you’re on a hike or hours between meals and need some nutrition they’re great,” one member advised.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



Kirkland Signature Chicken & Waffles Kit

Costco’s Kirkland Signature Chicken & Waffles kit is a hit with customers. “Just bought this kit on a whim. I think it’s new? Employees were asking about it as I was checking out. The chicken was great. I prefer dark meat as it’s always more flavorful and harder to dry out. Chicken was flavorful, and 12 minutes in air fryer made the chicken perfectly crispy. Only thing I wish they did was supply 4 pieces of chicken per waffle pieces. Cost around $15, fed two people with 2 waffles leftover, would definitely get again!” one member said.

Jif Snappers Peanut Butter Pretzel Clusters

Some Costco locations now carry Jif Snappers Peanut Butter Pretzel Clusters, which must be an exclusive Costco product because there is zero info about them online. “You know those videos where people say a bunch of buzz words their dog recognizes & they get excited? It’s like someone did that to me with the words on this bag. Peanut butter? Pretzels? Milk chocolate? was in my hand before I knew what happened. Never seen these anywhere before,” one Redditor said.

Alani Nu Witches Brew

Costco has the Alani Nu Witches Brew energy drinks in some warehouses but they are selling out fast. “Tried one of these when they were on sale last year at Aldi after Halloween. Surprisingly good. Tastes like drinking a caramel apple lollipop. Not sure if I could stomach an entire case though,” one shopper said.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Frollies Mango Ice Pops

Some Costco locations now carry the Frollies Mango Ice Pops. “I love these new Frollies fruit popsicles. They just popped up at our store in Maryland,” one Redditor said. “Costco is now selling a multi pack of strawberry and mango. First I have seen of the mango flavor being available,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fu Hang Sweetened Soy Milk

Some shoppers are spotting the Taiwanese fan-favorite Fu Hang Sweetened Soy Milk on shelves. “I was just at the Tacoma, WA, Costco planning to get what I thought was the only available soy milk (Your Good Foods Unsweetened) after my beloved KS Vanilla was discontinued. Turns out they also have KS Plain again and a new offering: Fu Hang Sweetened soy milk,” one customer said. “I was in Taiwan in Feb and had breakfast there! So excited! Hopefully I can score some 🤞🏻,” another fan said via Instagram.