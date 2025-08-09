11 New Costco Items Totally Worth the Hype

Attention Costco shoppers: The warehouse’s aisles (and website) are filling up with this season’s and next season’s hottest products. From sweet and savory treats and eats in the freezer section to name-brand shoes and even a luxurious cookware set, you should check out many new product drops. Here are 11 new Costco items shoppers say are totally worth the hype.

La Menorquina Dubai Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches

Costco Does It Again shared about the new La Menorquina Dubai Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches. “Tried this week for the first time! 🔥

Don Lee Farms Crispy Beef Birria Tacos

Costco Does It Again also shared about Don Lee Farms Crispy Beef Birria Tacos. “they had samples of this in Houston recently. I was impressed for something that comes out of a box!” one shopper wrote. “I love the chicken ones so I bet these are good,” another added.

Pressed Juicery Wellness Smoothie 8-Pack

Costco Does It Again also shared about the new Pressed Juicery Wellness Smoothie 8-Pack. “This family-friendly pack comes with four refreshing pre-pressed smoothie flavors: Acai Berry 🫐, Strawberry Orange Mango 🍓, Tropical 🥥, and Greens 🥬 . There’s a flavor for every family member — even our kids love these smoothies! Each bottle promotes immunity support, digestive balance, and hydration while tasting absolutely delicious. This is as close as it gets to juicing without the mess or time, so head to Costco to keep this Pressed Juicery Wellness Smoothie 8-Pack stocked all summer!” they wrote. “They’re so good,” wrote one shopper. “Oooo yesss!!!” added another.

Home Aesthetics Hand Soap Collection

Costco always sells luxury hand soap. Right now, get Home Aesthetics Hand Soap Collection, “$12.99 in glass botttles and flowers for your Sunday spa day 🩷🩷🩷🩷,” writes Costco So Obsessed. “Ooh those looking nice,” writes one. “Bought yesterday,” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hershey’s S’mores Popcorn

Costco So Obsessed also shared about Hershey’s s’mores popcorn, a delicious version of chocolate covered popcorn made with the classic brand. “$7.89, yes please!” they wrote. “The popcorn sounds so good,” added another.

Strawberry Rhubarb Pastries

Costco Hot Finds shared about Strawberry Rhubarb Pastries. “New in the Costco bakery!! I heated mine in the air fryer for 5 mins and 325 degrees!” she wrote. $11.99 for 9 pastries. “YES with ice cream!!!” commented one shopper. “Looks so delicious,” added another.

Oat MALK

Several influencers announced that Oat MALK is now in Costco stores. “I’m so excited it’s my favorite!!!! Made from 3 simple organic ingredients: Filtered Water, Organic Gluten FreeOats, Himalayan Pink Salt It also does not contain any gums, fillers, or oils! We love the taste and flavor! Perfect for your morning coffee, cereal or just alone! Grab some Oat MALK during your next Costco SoCal haul,” wrote Costco So Obsessed.

Birkenstock Arizona Sandals

Costco just got Birkenstock Arizona sandals in stock in white, dark brown, and black. Your choice is just $84.99 – a steal considering they are usually around $135.

Le Creuset 166-piece Ultimate Cookware Set

Costco recently dropped the Le Creuset 166-piece Ultimate Cookware Set on its website, the perfect splurge for gourmet chefs. The exclusive set in blue or red includes 166 pieces of the brand’s Cast Iron, Stoneware, Stainless Steel, Silicone, Wine tools, accessories, and much more. The set retails for $4,999.99.

Columbus Meats Calabrese Snack Tray

Costco Deals shared a new Columbus Meats snack tray. “Elevate your snack game with these NEW @columbusmeats Calabrese Snack Trays! 📍Available now for $11.99 for a 3-pack in the Texas region @costco clubs only and online!” they wrote. “Inspired by the southern region of Italy. 17g of protein per tray that includes bold Columbus Calabrese Salame, multigrain crackers, and provolone cheese 🚗 Perfect for on-the-go, road trips, or a work snack. Don’t miss out! Add this to your cart on your next Costco run!”

A-Sha Chili Crisy Squiggly Noodles

Shoppers are also excited about a new A-Sha product. “@ashadrynoodle chili crispy squiggly noodles 🍜 at Costco! I wonder how these compare to Trader Joe’s,” wrote Costco So Obsessed. “They’re so good!! Much better than TJ’s. This is the same brand that does the Momofuku noodles!” a shopper confirmed. “I sampled these and they are good,” a second added.