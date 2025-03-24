11 "New Costco Finds" Loved by Shoppers This Month

Costco shoppers love to talk about their love for the retail giant, and are also generous when it comes to helping fellow members discover new or hard-to-find items. The warehouse chain is constantly dropping exciting new products and removing old ones, sometimes permanently. From candies to yogurt, hard seltzers to healthy dog treats, Costco is giving members some very exciting must-have items in March—and some are already runaway hits. Here are 11 new Costco finds shoppers are excited about this month, based on social media chatter.

Albanese Chocolate Gummi Bears

One Redditor was thrilled to see the Albanese Chocolate Gummi Bears in their local warehouse. "I've never seen these before – so good! South Ogden, UT. $13.99 for a 2 lb bag 😋," the shopper commented. "Yeah these seem weird before you try them but they are actually amazing. The flavor is like you said, cherry-cordial-ish and the chocolate and gummy textures actually work well together because the chocolate feels nice and creamy. Not waxy like most American chocolate," another Redditor said.

Pretzelized Sea Salt Crackers

Costco shoppers are going wild for the new Pretzelized Sea Salt Crackers appearing in stores. "PRETZELIZED Sea Salt Pretzel Crackers, 30oz box now available in Northeast region and PRETZELIZED Sea Salt Pretzel Pita Chips, 28oz bag now available in San Diego region," one Redditor shared.

Noosa Yogurt

One eagle-eyed customer noticed new Noosa flavors available in store. "New Noosa yogurt variety pack Lemon/Key Lime/Mango. Saw these today that replaced Lemon/Blueberry/Strawberry variety. These are my guilty pleasure yogurt as they aren't nutrionally the best with whole milk and the sugar content. Will grab a box next time since I still have the previous, but the lemon flavor is amazing," one shopper shared.

Peanut Butter Collagen Puffs

The Rewardables Peanut Butter Collagen Puffs dog treats are now available at Costco, and its getting glowing reviews from pet owners. "I found these new dog treats in San Marcos today. I hadn't ever seen them before," one Redditor shared. "They were puffed collagen treats. The bag said 3 calories a piece and 80% protein and over 300 treats per bag for $12.69 so I figured I'd give them a try. Total home run with my golden. He really loves them! They were really crispy when he chewed them so I was worried about crumbs like when he has a biscuit but they didn't leave any."

Lego Formula 1 Kit

Excited shoppers noticed the new Lego Formula 1 kit is available in store for $21.99, and guessed they will probably sell out fast. "Snagged the Mercedes one for my bookshelf, I like that color scheme the most, looks great!" one fan said. "I like a place you can get legos at a reasonable price right out of the gate," another commented.

Painterland Sisters Skyr Yogurt

The Painterland Sisters Skyr Yogurt just dropped in Costco warehouses, and is already causing a stir amongst members. "New Yogurt Alert?! Painterland Sisters SKYR Yogurt. New item first time seeing it! If I didn't have yogurt in the fridge already I would have bought to try. 4 vanilla bean, 4 meadow berry," one excited Redditor shared. "I had this and loved it. I'm also lactose intolerant which this yogurt is friendly towards (note the lactase enzyme in the ingredients list). I've been sad everytime I've gone to Costco and it's still not back," another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Butter Sugar Cookies with Sprinkles

The Costco bakery just added a new item that fans are raving about."New Butter Sugar Cookies with Sprinkles. $9.99 for 24 — these are pretty fire. Very buttery texture and not overly sweet. I think these are the same recipe as the heart sprinkles cookies they had around Valentine's Day," one commenter said. "Bought these today and they're already gone 😭 they were really good," another raved.

Kirkland Hard Seltzers

Kirkland just dropped new flavors for its Hard Seltzer collection, members say. "New Kirkland Hard Seltzers. Saw these last night looks like new packaging and the grapefruit flavor replaced with the raspberry. Anyone tried em yet and know if they are any different or the same?" one Redditor asked. "I would try these, but the Kirkland Vodka + Soda blows regular hard seltzers out of the water. Yeah, the price isn't comparable, but it's worth it for the difference in taste," another replied.

Marianne's Harvest Brands 100% Avocado Oil

One customer was excited to find the Marianne's Harvest Brands 100% Avocado Oil ($24.19) in store. "New Avocado Oil Brand in Queens Costco Location. About the same price as the other brand. Hopefully same quality," the shopper shared. "This is a good one. One of the few brands (along with Chosen) shown to be pure unadulterated avocado oil," another responded.

Cotton Candy Kit Kat

Some Costco shoppers have noticed Cotton Candy Kit Kats popping up in stores (the flavor is exclusive to Costco). "Grabbed a bag of these at Costco. They definitely taste like cotton candy but more on the white chocolate side. Would buy again!" one member said. "These are really good and to me, not overly sweet! The white chocolate still comes through as well."

Sargento Cheese Bakes

The delicious Sargento Cheese Bakes Parmesan and Oregano Crackers just dropped in warehouses and customers are thrilled. "Friday night impulse buy – Sargento cheese bakes Parmesan & oregano – new item at my Costco, they are good!" one shopper shared. "They're like a thick cracker. I bought a bag last week at Santa Clara Costco and they're really good," another member confirmed.