7 Exclusive Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Worth the Membership

Costco membership gives you access to some amazing deals and an overwhelming variety of grocery and household items. From big name brands at discounted prices to private label gems exclusive to the warehouse chain, the retail giant has a devoted following for good reason. One major draw is products that are not only a bargain, but impossible to find in a rival grocery store—the items that make a Costco membership worth it. Here are 7 items you can't get anywhere but Costco.

Imported Basil Pesto

Shoppers say the Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto ($10.69) is so good they stopped making their own from scratch. "I love the pesto. Mix it real good before spooning it out the container. I've had store bought pesto in the past and hated it. But Kirkland's is delicious," one member shared.

Kirkland Baby Wipes and Diapers

The Costco baby wipes and diapers are constantly compared to big brand alternatives, with shoppers raving about the Kirkland options. "Some people really dislike the diapers and I just don't get it," one customer said. "Maybe it's because you get familiar with something and don't like change but we started out on Kirkland diapers 4.5 years ago when we had our first child and have loved them since. Just retired to pull ups on our second kid."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Breakfast Sandwiches

The Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches are amazing, shoppers say. "The new bacon egg and cheese breakfast sandwiches they just dropped are absolutely amazing in the air fryer," one member shared. "Aren't they amazing? Perfect in the air fryer and they are so much better than Jimmy Dean," another agreed. "My daughter used to work for Starbucks and she says these are just like what they sell there. Delicious!" a third commented.

Dog Food

The Kirkland selection of dog food is the best out there, pet owners say. "For us it is their dog food – it is the only food we have found (even after purchasing several prescription foods from the vet) that doesn't cause one of my dogs to break out in hotspots. The vet now recommends Kirkland to other clients whose dogs suffer from skin allergies," one member raved.

Kirkland Signature Five Cheese Tortelloni

The Kirkland Signature Five Cheese Tortelloni is a huge hit with shoppers who say it's better than other packaged pastas. "I make the tortellini with Kirkland pesto! It's even good leftover or cold," one Redditor said. "Very popular in my household! They freeze well. Great for last-minute dinners," another commented.

Jongga Kimchi

Jongga Kimchi ($14.29) is exclusively sold at Costco, and fans love it. "My Korean mom thinks it's great kimchi. And her kimchi that she makes is locally world famous so that's saying something," one shopper said. "It's more sweet than spicy for my taste. I like it more as it ripens. It kind of needs the sourness to give it some character. I like spicier kimchi but I buy it at Costco sometimes for the convenience," another shared.

Crazy Cuisine Orange Chicken

The Crazy Cuisine Orange Chicken is a staple item for Costco shoppers. "I like it better than the TJs for some reason! I really enjoyed it. Got the frozen vegetable yakisoba noodles to go with it! Super yummy!" one shopper said. "Seconded," another agreed. "My family of 4 eats a lot of the TJ's orange chicken and after eating the Costco version, I was told we need to take a break from TJ's. Costco stuff is excellent."