7 New Costco Finds That Shoppers Say Are 'Worth Every Penny'

Not every Costco product lives up to the hype. However, according to shoppers, there are a few extra unique gems. Some items worth investing in, from bakery and deli items to protein-packed snacks and gadgets, help you save lots of money in the long term. Here are 7 new Costco finds that shoppers promise are "worth every penny" and then some.

Almond Croissants

Almond croissants have been a serious hit with shoppers, mainly because they are affordable compared to your local bakery or coffee shop. "I definitely bought one to try! Who has tried these and what are your thoughts? Definitely will be heating these up!" Whats in Your Cart wrote on Instagram. "They're crazy good. Worth the money imo. The calories are a bit high so I cut them in half and enjoy them half at a time," one shopper commented.

Lorissa's Kitchen Grass Fed Beef Sticks

Looking for a quick hit of protein? Lorissa's Kitchen Grass Fed Beef Sticks are one of the latest and greatest health food treats, according to shoppers. "These are new! @lorissaskitchen Meat Sticks are amazing and now in Costco! Look for yours before they're gone!" Costco Hot Finds reports about the $15.49 bag. "These paired with some cheese!! Perfect snack!!" commented a shopper. "These are amazing. Adding them to the list. Thanks for letting us know!" agreed another.

Chicken & Bacon Wraps

Chicken & Bacon Wraps is a new ready-to-eat item from the package in the Costco deli section, and shoppers love it. "New Costco deli item! This one comes with a ton of food!" Laura Jayne Lamb wrote in a post. "So good. I just got some, kids loved it and the ranch is amazing," one of her followers commented. "Thought it was good. Goes a long way it's very filling. Heat in the microwave for 30 seconds," added another.

Food Saver Reserve VS 2280

Keeping your food fresher for longer will help you save money. Shoppers are going wild over the Costco exclusive Food Saver Reserve VS 2280, currently on sale until March 30. The bundle "includes everything you need to start vacuum sealing!" writes Costco Hot Finds. "I love my food saver!! With the price of food these days I can't stand throwing anything out. This gadget is amazing and I highly recommend it!!" endorses another shopper. "This looks to be an improved version. My old one is not dealing as good anymore. Adding to the cart," a second says.

Beachcomber Bag

Costco's Beachcomber Bag is going viral for a reason. The Bogg bag dupe, a durable vinyl tote is perfect for all your wet towels, beach toys, and even leftover sand, and currently $37.99 in the warehouse and a few more dollars online. "Love mine," one of Costco Does It Again's followers commented. "You can roll up beach towels and store them in the bag … or use it to store other beach things," adds another shopper. "I used mine every single weekend last summer at the drive on beach into Sept and it's AMAZING," a third chimed in.

Nike Crewneck Sweatshirts

An authentic Nike crewneck sweatshirt has shoppers flocking to stores. "Always a good day when I spot Nike at Costco! This men's sweatshirt comes in three colors in sizes S-XXL…plus they're a GREAT deal at just $32.99," Costco Finds writes.

All Occasion Greeting Cards

My mom turned me onto Costco's all-occasion cards, and I am obsessed. Averaging out to around 0.47 per card, the homemade-looking designs look like they are worth $5 a pop, and are seriously worth every cent. "One of my all time favorites! I will never pass on the all occasion cards at Costco!" one person commented. "My toxic trait is not being able to give them away cuz they are so cute!!!" added another.