Costco is a great place to shop for everything from produce and meat to electronics. But the warehouse’s revolving door of delicious snacks is what really ropes me in every visit. Who doesn’t love discovering a new, delightful snack, whether in the form of a savory chip and dip or a sweet treat? Here are 7 new Costco snacks shoppers are raving about this week to tantalize all your tastebuds.

Padrino Pork Tamales

Padrino Pork Tamales are “insane,” according to shoppers. “Boil water and drop in the bag. 15-20 mins later you have amazing tamales. Better than homemade. Run don’t walk my friends,” one Redditor shared. “The tamale connoisseur in the house (raised on abuela’s tamales) couldn’t snarf these Padrino’s down fast enough. Two bags barely lasted 4 days—they were eaten breakfast, lunch and dinner. Would’ve bought more but they were out of them when we went back to a NC Costco. Haven’t seen them since,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sweet and Spicy Korean BBQ Pork Rinds

One Redditor recently shared about Sweet and Spicy Korean BBQ Pork Rinds. “10/10 if you’re a fan of the original puffs. Same flavor and the pork rinds themselves have a light and airy crunch. Some brands have some very tough pork rinds but I haven’t experienced that with the bag I’ve tried so far,” they wrote. “Just got them and I love them,” one shopper said.

Queso Mama

If you find Queso Mama at your warehouse, don’t think, just buy, according to shoppers. One person shared that their warehouse recently got stocked with new flavors, including chorizo and brisket. “If this display shows up at my Costco they better have bulk Ozempic and Lipitor next to it,” one person commented. “My warehouse recently had the chorizo one, I thought it was good,” another commented. “Brisket is the GOAT. Chorizo is a close second,” another chimed in.

Jonny Pops Organic Freezer Pops

Jonny Pops are my go-to for a healthier popsicle. Stores nationwide just got in Organic Freezer Pops. “Each 48-count bag includes three delicious flavors: Cherry, Fruit Punch, and Grape! They’re PERFECT for the beach, pool parties, backyard treats, or just to cool down with on a hot summer day! Even better, they’re free from artificial dyes and the Big 9 US Allergens…they’re completely organic AND tasty! 😋 Plus these pops are shelf-stable, just freeze at home!” writes Costco Buys. “These look so refreshing,” one wrote. “Just in time for warm weather!” another added.

Fruit Riot Frozen Sour Grapes

Costco Buys recently made an exciting announcement. “Viral @fruitriot Frozen Sour Grapes SPOTTED at California Costco locations!” they shared in a post. “These ridiculously popular red & green frozen grapes are covered in lemon juice and a sour candy coating! 😍 Each bag has three delicious flavors: Mixed Berry, Green Apple, and Lemon-Lime.” Shoppers were psyched. “Omg yesss! So good!!” one commented.

Pita Bread

You can now buy fresh pita bread from the Costco bakery. Each bag comes with nine rounds, perfect for eating with hummus or your favorite Costco dip.. “I’ve hoped for so long for a pita bread in the Costco bakery and it’s so soft, doughy and perfect!” Costco Hot Finds shared, calling it “absolutely amazing” and “so soft and fluffy.” In case you can’t eat it all at once, she maintains that it freezes well.

One Reese’s Protein Bars

Protein bars that are basically a healthier version of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups? Yes, please. One Reese’s bars offer 18 grams of protein and just 3 grams of sugar. “Yum 😍 Reese’s protein bars at Costco!” Costo Hot Finds shared. “These are delicious!! Great for before going to work out. Also, a great snack on the go so I don’t get hangry!!” one person commented.