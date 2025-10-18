8 Best New Fast-Food Items Hitting Menus This Week

If you are getting bored of your go-to fast food order, get ready: So many new menu items are hitting your favorite drive-thru this month. From steak nuggets and Asian surf & turf to new takes on hamburgers and spicy new Mexican sauces, there is no lack of yum. Here are the 8 best new fast food items hitting selves this week.

Honey BBQ Sauce Is Back at KFC

KFC is deep in its comeback era. Its most recent throwback? On October 6, the fried chicken brand welcomed the cult-classic Original Honey BBQ back onto the menu. The sauce was first introduced in the late ’90s, and people weren’t exactly thrilled when it disappeared from the menu. To celebrate the comeback for a limited time, you can get the KFC Chicken Sandwich for just $3.99, a price not seen since the ’90s.

Arby’s Steak Nuggets Have Arrived

On October 6, Arby’s dropped a majorly exciting new menu item: Steak Nuggets. Arby’s Steak Nuggets are tender, juicy, hand-cut, bite-sized morsels of steak, seasoned to highlight their bold, savory flavor, and sized to dip in your favorite sauce.

Enjoy Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef at Panda Express

Panda Express’ latest wok creation arrived on October 8th, the Chinese chain’s ode to surf and turf. Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef is a premium surf and turf duo with a subtly spicy, sesame-fueled umami sauce, the ultimate fall comfort food.

And, CAVA Launched Cinnamon Sugar Pita Chips

Fall just got sweeter with the help of CAVA. The Mediterranean chain spiked its fan-favorite pita chips are getting a cozy twist with the new Cinnamon Sugar Pita Chips. Sprinkled with cinnamon, sugar, and a touch of cardamom, and served with honey for dipping, they’re indulgent, cozy, and the perfect fall snack.

There Are a Few New Items at Smashburger

Over at Smashburger, the beloved Colorado Smashburger is officially back by popular demand. There is also a bold new addition, the Colorado Big Dog. The Colorado Smashburger features Smashburger’s signature Certified Angus Beef burger topped with grilled green chilies, melted aged cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a spicy chipotle bun. The new Colorado Big Dog delivers the same bold Colorado flavors in a quarter-pound 100% Angus Beef hot dog that’s split and butter-grilled, served on a toasted New England roll topped with cheddar cheese sauce, grilled green chilies, and chipotle mayo.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Taco John’s Has Two New Burritos

Head to Taco John’s for two new burritos. The first, the Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Burrito, starts with crispy all-white-meat Crispy Chicken Tenders and hot-and-crispy Potato Olés®, layered with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and Marzetti Ranch, crafted with real buttermilk, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. The second, the Spicy Beef & Jalapeño Burrito, combines Taco John’s signature 100% North American beef with hot-and-crispy Potato Olés, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and both pickled jalapeños and Super Hot Sauce.

Del Taco Dropped a Limited-Time Del Dorado Chicken Menu

And, over at Del Taco, there is an all-new Del Dorado Chicken Menu, available now through Nov. 11. It consists of three items, each made with freshly grilled, marinated chicken, a new Salsa Roja, and spicy jack cheese. There is a Del Dorado Chicken Epic Burrito, a Del Dorado Chicken Taco, and a Del Dorado Chicken Quesadilla.

And, Red Chimichurri Sauce Is Now at Chipotle

I was pleasantly surprised by how delicious the new Red Chimichurri sauce is at Chiptole. The premium offering delivers tangy and bright flavor notes, complemented by fresh hand-cut cilantro and chili peppers. It definitely adds a kick to your go-to order. It is available for limited time at the Mexican chain.