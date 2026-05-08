7 New Fast-Food Items That Just Hit Menus This Week

Try the latest menu releases from brands like McDonald’s, KFC, and Burger King.

Fast-food fans have a lot of very cool stuff to look forward to as we get into May, with several popular restaurants launching new items and bringing back old favorites. Popeyes, McDonalds, Burger King are some of the chains releasing exciting meals, drinks, and dips; some are permanent, others are just seasonal (so diners will have to get moving to try them before they disappear!). Here are seven new fast-food items hitting menus this week you have to try.

McDonald’s Stranger Things Happy Meal

Stranger Things fans will love the new McDonald’s ‘Tales From ’85’ Happy Meal arriving soon in restaurants worldwide. The new meals include a custom Stranger Things: Tales From ’85-inspired Happy Meal box, one of 12 (depending on market) collectible character toys, a Stranger Things activity book, and a QR code that unlocks a digital experience and interactive game where fans help save Hawkins (and McDonald’s) from the monsters.

Popeyes Chicken Wraps

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Popeyes Chicken Wraps are back on the menu, but this time to stay. Starting May 4, Popeyes Chicken Wraps are back in three signature flavors: Classic, Spicy, and a brand-new Blackened Ranch. “We know our guests are looking for convenience without sacrificing great taste and value, which is why we’re thrilled to be giving Popeyes Chicken Wraps a permanent place on the menu year-round,” said Peter Perdue, President of Popeyes U.S. and Canada.

Popeyes Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwiches

Popeyes is also launching two new Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwiches just in time for summer: The Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich is made with a juicy chicken breast filet marinated in Louisiana herbs and spices, topped with a tangy-sweet Honey BBQ sauce, barrel-cured pickles, and served on buttery toasted brioche bun. The Honey BBQ Bacon + Cheese Sandwich is made with the same chicken breast, topped with a tangy-sweet Honey BBQ sauce, barrel-cured pickles, bacon, Havarti cheese, and also served on buttery toasted brioche buns.

Jimmy John’s Thai Chicken Wrap

Jimmy John’s seasonal Thai Chicken Wrap is back on menus for a limited time only, so grab one while you can. This fan-favorite wrap is made with all-natural chicken, Thai satay sauce, crispy carrot noodles, cucumbers, lettuce, onion, and mayo on a flour tortilla. “You spent a beautiful summer together, and it’s been on your mind ever since. So, come get this savory-sweet wrap before you’re left pining for it all over again,” the chain says.

Firehouse Subs Steak & Cheese Melt

Firehouse Subs is inviting every person named Mike (or Michael, Mikey, Miguel, Michelle, Michele, and Michaela, you get it) to try the new Steak & Cheese Melt for free, in honour of their president Mike Hancock. “We’re proud of this sub – the prime rib, the caramelized onions, the top-cut roll. Once people try it, we think it earns its place among the best steak subs out there,” Hancock said. “Sharing it with every Mike in America felt like a great way to kick things off.”

KFC Lemonade and Sauces

KFC just launched two new sauces (Honey Chili Crisp and Jalapeno Ranch), a new Prickly Pear Lemonade, and the Boneless Bucket for One. The bucket includes 3 Crispy Original Recipe® Chicken Tenders and 5 Nuggets served with three dipping sauces, (plus the new sauces), plus seasoned Fries and a Medium Drink. The Prickly Pear Lemonade is infused with the sweet taste of prickly pear cactus for a vibrant, refreshing sip.

Burger King Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Menu

Burger King is launching a limited-time Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu that is sure to be a runaway hit: This lineup includes the BBQ Bounty Whopper®, the Grogu’s Blue Cookie Shake, Grogu’s Garlic Chicken Fries, and Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots. The Whopper is made with a ¼ lb. of 100% flame-grilled beef, melty Swiss, crispy pickle chips, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Bounty BBQ Sauce. This burger is served in a helmet-shaped carton inspired by the galaxy’s most legendary bounty hunter, and there’s also Four Collectible Cups for fans to hunt down.