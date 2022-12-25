The first McDonald's burger spot opened in the year 1940. The first Burger King opened in 1954. Taco Bell has been around since 1962. And we could go on, but the point is most of the best-established fast-food joints have been around for a good long time. But they had to start somewhere and sometime, right? For the new, fast-food restaurants we're discussing today, the year of 2022, was the founding year.

Will they be national chains or even international success stories in the years and decades to come? Only time will tell. For now, though, we know these spots are already getting lots of buzz, so put them on your list if you pass through the town where they put down roots.

RELATED: 10 Burger Chains With the Best Quality Meat in America

1 Hart House

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart got into the fast-food business in a unique way: he launched Hart House, a vegan fast-food restaurant that, at the time of this writing, has two Los Angeles-area locations with more on the way. The chain is committed to serving plant-based foods free from cholesterol, antibiotics, hormone, artificial colors or preservatives, corn syrup, and trans fats.

Sign up for our newsletter!

2 Brooklyn DOP

This pizza-by-the-slice restaurant in Brooklyn started off during the pandemic with the chefs cooking in their own apartments and delivering food. The home-cooked eats were so good that now they have opened a brick-and-mortar shop that you can stop by. The Infatuation named it one of the top pizza spots in NYC and raved about the grandma pizza with garlic confit.

3 Little Heart Cafecito

It's hard to pin down this new Santa Barbara spot, which is part coffee shop, part chocolatier, and part breakfast spot. But you won't much care about definitions when you try the egg-centric burritos or tacos or enjoy any of the coffees or teas on offer. Or the Oaxacan chocolate.

4 Lankybox Kitchen

Love the pizzas, wings, fries, and other less-than-healthy but nostalgically delicious foods you remember eating as a kid at Chuck E. Cheese restaurants? Well, now you can get many of those same foods delivered thanks to Lankybox Kitchen, a decidedly unique new restaurant concept that uses Chuck E. Cheese facilities as ghost kitchens and delivers foods right to your door via DoorDash.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Asia Mall

Asia Mall is a new and bold concept in food: it's part grocery store, part food court, and part retail facility, all of it housed under one roof in Eden Prairie, Minnesota—a huge roof, as the building measures 116,166 square feet in size. Currently, there are about a half-dozen quick-service Asian restaurants operating in Asia Mall, and more are on the way.

RELATED: 9 Worst Celebrities to Serve in Restaurants, According to Servers

6 Le Coupe

Another restaurant that started as a delivery-only ghost kitchen model during the pandemic but is now a brick-and-mortar spot, Le Coupe is drawing loads of attention among Los Angeles residents. Currently, they serve just two "mains," which are a fried chicken sandwich and bone-in thighs, and a few salads, sides, and desserts. But just watch this spot grow.