2022 was an exciting year for McDonald's fans. Along with all the classic menu items that are never going anywhere—like the Big Mac, McNuggets, and Quarter Pounder—there were several new additions, a few limited time offerings, and several fan-favorite items that made a grand return.

However, not everything that popped onto the McDonald's menu in 2022 was a permanent addition, so don't get your hopes up too high for the items we're covering here today. In fact, a few have already come and gone. In other cases, it may be only a matter of time before we're discussing items that have been removed from the McDonald's menu.

Here are 13 items that were launched or brought back by McDonald's in 2022, and whether or not you can still get them.

1 Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder

Launched in the fall of 2022 and always planned to be a "Limited Time Only" offering, this is a burger you should try while you can. It's basically a McD's Quarter Pounder with Cheese that's been dressed up a bit, and said "dressing" includes applewood smoked bacon, freshly-sliced tomatoes, and a smoky sauce. And while reviews have been mixed, especially on the price, there are some that love the new iteration of the Quarter Pounder.

2 McRib

The McRib is the classic, here again, gone again McDonald's menu item. It is as famous for its inconsistent appearances on the menu as it is for its smoky flavor. But when McDonald's returned the McRib to the menu in 2022, they did so with a warning that once it's pulled again, it's going to be gone for a long time or maybe, the last time.

3 McPlant

While the McPlant—McDonald's first plant-based burger—did not debut in 2022, it did hit many new markets. After being available at only a handful of nationwide locations for several months, the plant-based item was rolled out to 600 additional McDonald's restaurants in February. However, the menu item didn't perform as projected and it was nixed off every menu in July.

4 Krispy Kreme Donuts

In October, McDonald's tugged at our sweet heartstrings when it was announced that limited locations would start selling Krispy Kreme's famous donuts. While only nine locations in Kentucky and Indiana were participating in the test, we can hope that they are a success and that more McDonald's will follow suit in 2023.

5 Holiday Pie

Brightly festooned with colorful sprinkles and loaded with creamy vanilla custard, McD's Holiday Pie is back for the holiday season. It is a treat that comes out most years, but not every year, so get yours soon if you love them.

6 OREO Fudge McFlurry

Another fall release that has a planned end date (we don't know exactly when, so don't wait too long), the OREO Fudge McFlurry is about as rich and sweet as frozen fast-food desserts get. The regular-sized version packs in 630 calories and 20 grams of fat, FYI, so consider a "snack size" or at least make this a once or twice treat. P.S. if you miss the run, you can hack this item by just adding fudge to an Oreo McFlurry.

7 Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry

In May, McDonald's made customers with a sweet-and-salty tooth sing when it released a new McFlurry with vanilla soft serve, caramel swirls, and blended-in chocolate pretzel bites. It, alas, is gone for now.

8 Glazed Pull Apart Donut

In April, this sharable donut wa sbrought back to the menu after a successful debut in 2021. Outside of its current appearance, the Glazed Pull Apart Donut made its debut as part of a fall menu update in 2021. The pastry came as a follow-up to the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon Roll—the first breakfast pastry additions the chain had made in a decade.

9 Shamrock Shake

Of course, the beloved perennial green shake returned just in time for St. Patrick's Day with a McFlurry partner. It again left the menu shortly after as customer look forward to the holiday and it's return in 2023.

10 Pumpkin and Crème Pie

This is one that you have already missed if you didn't try it in the fall, we're sorry to say. As chains across the nation rolled out pumpkin spice everything in September, McDonald's added the Pumpkin and Crème Pie to the menu, the sweet treat featuring a filling that blended pumpkin pie and sweet crème.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

11 Bagel Sandwiches

Remember how McDonald's used to have bagels on the menu? The pandemic ended that nationwide. But in 2022, in select markets, bagel sandwiches began returning to the McD's menu. At last check, bagels are only back in Columbus, Chicago, Washington D.C., New York City, and other New England areas.

12 Cheese Danish

McDonald's brought the Cheese Danish back to the menu in 2022 for the first time in years—decades in fact. It was last offered back in the 1980s. This 21st-century take on the treat—which is not available everywhere—is a flaky pastry filled with sweet cream cheese topped with sugary, vanilla-flavored icing.

13 Chicken Big Mac

Starting in the early fall of 2022, McDonald's began testing the Chicken Big Mac in restaurants located in and around Miami, Florida. The burger swaps out those famed "all beef patties" for fried tempura-breaded chicken patties, keeping all other ingredients the same. We think that's brilliant all around and hope it goes national ASAP. 2023 is, according to restaurant forecasters, to be the the year of the chicken sandwich.