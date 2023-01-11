Grab your wallet and make room in your pantry (or freezer) because the sweetest time of year is upon us: Girl Scout cookie season.

From now until April, you can order boxes of all the classic cookies—and also secure the latest flavor: the Raspberry Rally.

Originally introduced in August 2022, the Raspberry Rally features a thin, crispy, raspberry-infused cookie that's been coated in chocolate. Bearing a striking resemblance to Thin Mints, the new treat has been described as a "sister flavor" to the beloved mint-chocolate cookie, though Girl Scouts assures us that "these cookies have a delicious taste that's all their own."

"It's a little bit light and a little bit sweet, but not overwhelming," Wendy Lou, the chief revenue officer of Girl Scouts of the United States of America, told NPR in August. "You feel like you can eat 20 of them."

Unlike the rest of the 2023 cookie lineup, boxes of the Raspberry Rally can only be ordered online. According to the organization, this move "allows Girl Scouts to learn new skills and build their e-commerce business."

Aside from the new Thin Mint-inspired cookie, 12 other flavors are on this year's roster, though availability varies depending on the area. The cookie list includes:

Adventurefuls

Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free)

Caramel deLites/Samoas

Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwiches

Girl Scout S'mores

Lemonades

Lemon-Ups

Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs

Thin Mints

Toast-Yay

Toffee-tastic (gluten-free)

Trefoils

To order a box (or two or three), you can find a Girl Scout booth near you by using the organization's Cookie Finder or text COOKIES to 59618 for more information. Then, on Feb. 27, you may order cookies to be shipped directly to your home by entering your zip code into the Cookie Finder.

"What makes Girl Scout Cookies even sweeter? Behind every box is a girl learning important skills to power her leadership journey and unlock a world of opportunities," Lou said in a press release. "Financial literacy is not only a critical skill required for entrepreneurship, but an essential life skill."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e