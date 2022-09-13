13 Old-Fashioned Cookie Recipes You Need To Know

Can you imagine it? You take a step into your grandmother's kitchen and the wafting smell of (insert whatever cookie you love) hits your nose. You melt with satisfaction and rush to the table, where a warm batch of (insert that cookie you love again) is waiting for you to devour with a glass of milk. If you're the type who loves to take a trip down memory lane and want to recreate that delectable moment in grandma's kitchen, then you'll need this list of old-fashioned cookie recipes.

From straight-up classic cookies to those with fun twists, these cookies are certainly going to make your stone cold heart melt with every delicious, ooey gooey bite.

1 Snickerdoodle

You can never go wrong with a classic snickerdoodle, and these work for every kind of occasion—summer cookout? Holiday cookie swap? Enjoyed with a steaming cup of tea on a crisp fall weekend? Truly, a versatile cookie for any time of the year.

Get our recipe for Snickerdoodle Cookies.

2 Jelly thumbprint

No matter the filling—whether it's jam or marmalade or caramel or chocolate frosting—a thumbprint cookie is quintessential nostalgia. Use the base of this recipe to get started, then feel free to upgrade our recipe to make the version that your mom or grandma loved to bake!

Get our recipe for Jelly Thumbprints.

3 Gingerbread cookies

How could we make a list of old-fashioned cookie recipes and not include the classic gingerbread? This recipe will have you craving holiday music, cozy scarves, and steaming mugs of hot cocoa with every single bite.

Get our recipe for Gingerbread cookies.

4 Shortbread cookies

There's nothing like dipping a shortbread cookie in an afternoon cup of tea. Make a batch of these shortbread cookies and have them on hand when you're itching for a tea break in the middle of the day.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get the recipe from The Cozy Cook.

5 Icebox cookies

These are the kind of cookies to always have in your back pocket. "Icebox cookies" essentially start as a cookie dough that is formed into a log and then refrigerated to make them firm. Then you slice up the cookies based on how many you want (maybe it's just one or two, maybe it's the whole batch) and bake!

Get the recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction.

6 Gingersnap cookies

If you're looking for a cookie that is softer and chewier compared to the crispy gingerbread cookie, these gingersnaps are the answer to your prayers. They are rich and flavor and make for the perfect snack in the afternoon with whatever drink you enjoy—coffee, tea, wine? They're really that versatile.

Get the recipe from Chelsea's Messy Apron.

7 Rum balls

Maybe you only associate rum balls with the holidays, but why not enjoy them year-round? This old-fashioned cookie works with any kind of coating you desire. Powdered sugar? Sprinkles? Coarse sugar? Feel free to get creative here.

Get the recipe from Foxes Love Lemons.

8 Almond cookies

Maybe you weren't always a fan of almond-flavored treats, but you can't deny that almond cookies are classically old-fashioned. Top your cookies with a layer of homemade almond frosting and sliced almonds (or sprinkles, we won't judge), and enjoy your trip down memory lane.

Get the recipe from Lil Luna.

9 Italian sprinkle cookies

A trip to see your Italian grandmother probably meant two things—a steaming pot of homemade red gravy, and a batch of her sugary Italian sprinkle cookies. So next time you're cooking up an Italian feast (especially one of these 53+ Healthy Italian Recipes), don't forget to finish off the meal with a few of these. With a cup of espresso, of course.

Get the recipe from Cooking Classy.

10 Pinwheel cookies

Whether the pinwheel cookies of your youth included two different colored doughs, or were filled to the brim with sugary nuts and treats, both will satisfy that craving you have for sugar—and for a little nostalgic taste of home.

Get the recipe from Diethood.

11 Lace cookies

Ever wonder how grandma was able to make those intricate-looking lace cookies? Wonder no longer! This recipe will walk you step-by-step on how to make those thin, crispy creations—and a chocolate filling if you want to turn them into cookie sandwiches!

Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest.

12 Rugelach

They look like mini croissants, but they're actually cookies—and they can be made with all different flavors. These cookies are filled with classic chocolate, but other recipes call for jam or a brown sugar spread for something a little different.

Get the recipe from My Name is Yeh.

13 Butter cookies

Whether they were homemade in the oven or came from a cookie tin, who can deny a butter cookie (or two, or five) when it's time for a snack—or a little after-dinner treat?

Get the recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction.

We know Christmas is still a few months away, but it's never too early to start planning your holiday spread. Start perfecting your technique now with these old-fashioned cookie recipes that everyone loves.