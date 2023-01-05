The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It's a new year for grocery shoppers, which means new opportunities to shake things up in our meal planning regimens. Whether you set New Year's resolutions to eat healthier, try new recipes, or simply cook more at home, your favorite grocery stores are stocked and ready to help you achieve those goals. All of your tried-and-true favorites are of course sticking around, but there is a lineup of new grocery items hitting store shelves in 2023 that you should be aware of the next time you assemble your shopping list. From frozen entrées and vegetable-forward specialties to snacks and even beverages, these new finds (and new spins on old favorites) just might be your new go-to grocery items.

1 Trader Joe's Super Seedy Cheese Snack Bites

Fans of Trader Joe's are always looking forward to whatever the grocery chain's next big hit will be, and as it turns out, 2023 may be the year of the Super Seedy Cheese Snack Bites. Any form of cheese that comes in a bite size portion is a winner in our books, but these come without any twinge of guilt. According to Trader Joe's, these crispy snacks blend together sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, puffed quinoa, black sesame seeds, and Parmesan cheese.

2 Trader Joe's Brewed Ginger Beer

Trader Joe's is also reinventing old favorites in 2023, putting a new spin on some of its popular products. Fans of the Brewed Ginger Beer will be pleased to hear that the drink is now available in a four pack of cans, whereas it was previously available in bottles. The new packaging comes along with a spiffy updated look, making it a trendy nonalcoholic drink of choice for the new year.

3 Trader Joe's Italian Tomato & Red Onion Focaccia

Trader Joe's is a favorite choice among grocery shoppers for its convenient meal ideas, many of which are found in the frozen food aisle. Not only are these items ready in just minutes, but they are unique and tasty finds you do not often see in competing grocery stores. If you want to take your regular pizza night to a whole new level, check out the new Italian Tomato & Red Onion Focaccia from Trader Joe's this year.

4 Trader Joe's Seasoned Corn Ribs

Vegetables do not get nearly enough credit, especially when it comes to versatility and the sheer number of ways you can season and prepare them. Honestly, we would probably all eat more of them if we knew just how delicious they could be, which is why we have our eyes set on checking out the Seasoned Corn Ribs at Trader Joe's. Made with plant-based butter (yep, they are vegan!) and seasoning, these frozen veggies add a touch of elote to any dish.

5 Aldi Earth Grown Vegan "Mozzarella" Sticks

Snack fanatics will agree that mozzarella sticks are a top-tier appetizer before dinner, or just a tasty treat to munch on whenever you have the hunch. The epic amount of cheesiness, however, clearly eliminates them from anything vegans and those following plant-based diets can dive into. It seems, however, that Aldi took notice, and the grocery chain launched its new Earth Grown Vegan "Mozzarella" Sticks for everyone to enjoy. You'll be able to find them in the frozen foods section for $3.69.

6 Aldi Banza Four Cheese Chickpea Crust Pizza

Grocery chains and food companies alike have been going all in on healthy alternatives to popular meal ideas, such as pizza. In fact, cauliflower pizza has become quite the hot ticket item, with Costco's Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza flying off the shelves in 2022. This year, however, cauliflower should watch out, as chickpea crust pizza is entering the scene. Enter: Aldi's Banza Four Cheese Chickpea Crust Pizza. Check it out and substitute it in for a healthier crust that lets you enjoy your favorite slice of pizza without any concerns regarding gluten intolerances.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Aldi Kirkwood Garlic & Herb Chicken Breasts

Picking what kind of protein to cook for dinner is only half of the battle. The real challenge begins when you have to figure out what kind of seasoning to use to pack your dinner with tons of flavor. Thankfully, Aldi is aiming to take at least some of the guesswork out in 2023 with its new ​​Kirkwood Garlic & Herb Chicken Breasts. Found in the frozen foods aisle, these boneless and skinless chicken breasts come pre-seasoned, so all you need to do is heat up and serve.

8 Costco Trü Frü Milk Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Costco members are always keeping their eyes peeled for the latest arrivals, and 2023 is sure to be full of new grocery items to obsess over. Already, we are starting to see a ton of new snacks and food items hit the shelves at Costco, including chocolate-covered strawberries from Trü Frü. Costco shoppers may recognize the brand from products sold in the past, and they will be able to find these new additions in the frozen foods section.

9 Costco Del Real Adobo Marinated Pork Al Pastor

For your Taco Tuesdays in 2023, Costco is selling a new protein option from the Del Real brand. Members have been able to purchase Del Real products in the past, but this year the warehouse club is adding Adobo Marinated Pork to the lineup. This low-carb meat option would make for some great street tacos, burritos, or quesadillas when you are coming up with dinner ideas for the week. The package comes with two separate servings, so you can totally enjoy one when you purchase and freeze the other for later use.

10 Costco G2G Protein Bar

If you are looking to add more protein to your diet in 2023, then protein bars may be a good solution. The pre-packaged snacks are easy and convenient ways to snack on some added protein during the week, not to mention that some of them are pretty tasty, too. Over at Costco, members can now shop for a variety pack of G2G Protein Bars, which include Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Coconut Chocolate, and Peanut Butter & Jelly. The snack bars are also gluten-free and 99.9% lactose-free.