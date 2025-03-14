6 New Kroger Groceries Just Hit Shelves for Spring

Kroger just dropped some seriously good grocery items in time for spring, including snacks, and treats, and functional tea to help you get through the time change. The retail chain operates several supermarkets and grocery stores under its umbrella, including Ralphs, Fred Meyer, Dillons, Food4Less, and more. Shoppers can get both private label and big name brand items in Kroger stores, at very competitive prices. So what's new in Kroger this month? Here are 6 foods that just hit shelves you need to stock up on, ASAP.

Simple Truth Instant Mushroom Chai Tea

The Simple Truth Instant Mushroom Chai Tea just hit shelves and is sure to be a hit with shoppers who love the Mushroom Instant Coffee. This comforting sip is packed with a superfood blend of seven organic mushrooms for a bold tea experience, and very on-trend with the functional drinks craze.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Old Fashioned Lemon Donut

Kroger Brand Old Fashioned Lemon Donut is available just in time for spring, and customers say the treat is "amazing". Glazed to perfection, each tangy and tart cake donut is a bright treat (maybe to enjoy with the Mushroom Chai?). Grab them in stores now!

Dark Chocolate Mini Peanut Butter Cups

Kroger's Private Selection Dark Chocolate Mini Peanut Butter Cups are delicious and versatile, the perfect size for snacking or baking. "Crafted to satisfy everyone's sweet tooth, these mini peanut butter cups are made with creamy peanut butter and smooth dark chocolate for the ultimate sweet treat," Kroger says.

Big K Dr. K Soda

Kroger's Big K Dr. K Soda: is a tried and true Kroger take on Dr Pepper. "Dr Pepper is my favorite but name brand soda is way overpriced nowadays, even on sale it's usually more than I want to pay," one shopper says. "This seems to be on sale all the time for $4 which isn't too bad considering name brand is 2-2.5x as much normally. It is a good generic version and is much closer than Walmart or the dollar store versions are."

Sweet Heat BBQ Sauce

Private Selection Sweet Heat BBQ Sauce is right on-trend for the sweet and spicy (swicy) craze. This new BBQ sauce offers the perfect balance of sweet with a kick of spice, perfect for glazing over wings, ribs, and grilled veggies. The sauce is still rolling out across stores, so keep watch for it when it arrives.

Hatch Chile Kettle Style Tortilla Chips

Shoppers love the Kroger Brand Hatch Chile Kettle Style Tortilla Chips, which are delightfully crunchy and on-trend, perfect to eat by themselves or for pairing with your favorite dip. "Is it me or do these taste like Cool Ranch Doritos with a delightful kick?" one customer said. "So good! They aren't as crispy as I expected, more crunchy. But the flavor? Amazing. Best tortilla chip ever!"