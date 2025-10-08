5 New McDonald’s Changes Happening This Week

It’s an exciting time for McDonald’s fans, with the return of an iconic game and the launch of limited edition Happy Meal toys customers are obsessed with. The chain is dropping lots of collectible items plus seasonal treats diners can’t get enough of. So what should fans be looking out for on their next trip to the restaurant or drive-thru? Here are five new McDonald’s changes happening this week.

Monopoly Is Back!

It’s back! After nearly a decade on hiatus, MONOPOLY at McDonald’s is launching on October 6 on the official McDonald’s app. Players can play towards prizes from free food to $1 million in cash and other big rewards for a limited time only after registering to play. Prizes include instant win menu items, dream vacations, a new ride, and the ultimate grand prize of $1 million in cash.

TinyTAN Happy Meal Encore Edition

The Encore Edition of the viral Happy Meal is rolling out at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide, with seven toys for customers to collect while supplies last. The characters are created from the seven members of iconic boy band BTS, and includes RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V or Jung Kook, dressed in their Throwback Edition or Encore Edition styles. Grab them while you can!

Boo Buckets

It’s that time of the year again… McDonald’s adorable Happy Meal Boo Buckets are back and they’re better than ever. Starting October 21, fans can choose from returning favorites Ghost, Pumpkin and Goblin, plus two new ghoulie friends, Cat and Zombie. Fans can modify their pails with Halloween themed stickers and the buckets can be used for trick or treating.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

It’s officially pumpkin spice season and McDonald’s fans still have the option to grab a delicious Pumpkin Spice Latte in stores. “The McCafé® Pumpkin Spice Latte features freshly brewed espresso steamed and spiced to perfection with hints of pumpkin and cinnamon flavors – or try it iced for a cool pick-me-up!” the company says.

Extra Value Meals

McDonald's just brought back Extra Value Meals, which customers should be able to access in the restaurant and on the app right now. The meals save customers 15% compared to buying menu items separately, the latest effort from the brand to lure back budget-conscious customers. "Bringing back Extra Value Meals reflects the company and franchisees' shared commitment to offering everyday affordable prices," said McDonald's Owner/Operator and National Franchisee Leadership Alliance (NFLA) Chair Danielle Marasco. "We're working together to keep the menu items our customers love affordable for everyone in the communities we serve."